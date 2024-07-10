YewMaker - New Playbook Launches to Tackle Global Challenge of Wasted Medicines

"Every Dose Used" offers an actionable roadmap to improve medicine utilisation and reduce waste

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sustainable Medicines Partnership (SMP), a collaborative of 48 organisations across the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, today announced the release of "Every Dose Used: Reducing Wasted Medicines."

Authored by Deloitte and YewMaker, this comprehensive report tackles the critical issue of medicines that are manufactured but never reach patients.

The Crisis of Wasted Medicines

Every year, billions of ready-to-use medicines are wasted, resulting in significant health, environmental, and financial impacts. Major pharmaceutical companies alone are estimated to destroy $11 billion worth of excess inventory annually. The NHS estimates that unused medicines cost around £300 million each year.

The causes are multifaceted, with a crucial challenge being the balance between maintaining surplus stock for reliable patient access and minimising waste to prevent medicine shortages, reduce costs, and lessen environmental harms.

Through expert interviews and secondary research, "Every Dose Used" details nine key drivers of pharmaceutical waste, including regulatory barriers, inaccurate demand forecasting, and inadequate data integration.

Actionable Strategies to Reduce Pharmaceutical Waste

"Every Dose Used" proposes 12 practical solutions to address wasted medicines, ranging from simple, independently implementable strategies to complex initiatives requiring sector-wide cooperation.

Key strategies include optimising inventory management, enhancing reallocation and donation processes, and improving data sharing across the sector.

Practical Guide for Action

The playbook also includes a six-point, step-by-step guide designed to help organisations build awareness, garner support, and develop tailored strategies that deliver measurable results.

Dr Nazneen Rahman, YewMaker CEO and SMP Head, stresses the urgency: "With 'Every Dose Used,' we are providing more than a blueprint for change—we are issuing a call to action for all pharmaceutical and healthcare organisations to make a tangible impact on reducing wasted medicines."

"The time for action is now," Rahman adds. "Together, we can create a more efficient, equitable, and environmentally responsible medicine supply chain that benefits everyone."

