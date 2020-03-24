Yellowfin scores second highest for both Augmented Analytics and Enterprise Analytics Use Cases in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 2020

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, the only analytics vendor that combines industry-leading action-based dashboards, automated discovery, and data storytelling, today announced it has scored second highest for both Augmented Analytics and Enterprise Analytics Use Cases in Gartner's March 2020 Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report.

This follows the company's recent announcement that it has been recognized as a Visionary in Gartner's February 2020 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms.

According to Gartner: "While the visual data discovery era was focused on business analysts and content authors, the augmented analytics era is increasingly focused on consumers of data and analytics."

Gartner also predicts: "By 2020, augmented analytics will be a dominant driver of new purchases of analytics and business intelligence, data science and machine learning platforms, and embedded analytics."

"We believe the Critical Capabilities report by Gartner is an invaluable indicator of an analytic vendor's product capabilities," said Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin. "To have received these scores across use cases and capabilities is fantastic. We believe that data storytelling is a critical new and improved way for businesses to engage with and act on their data. It is this overall strength across the broad range of critical capabilities that we believe offers our customers an exceptional analytic experience, and we think it is incredible to be recognized for it in this way."

The full report from Gartner is available as a complimentary download here: https://bit.ly/2xitXFS

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world's leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690127/YF_Full_Colour_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yellowfin