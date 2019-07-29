Yellowfin Cited as a Strong Performer in Enterprise BI Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Yellowfin is cited a Strong Performer with highest possible score in seven of the report's evaluation criteria

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, a world-leading and innovative analytics vendor, was cited as a Strong Performer in the newly released The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise BI Platforms (Client-Managed) Q3 2019 report created by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm. Yellowfin received the highest possible score of 5 out of 5 points in seven of the 19 evaluation criteria. According to the scale explanation, a score of 5 is 'superior to others in the evaluation, and this was validated by customer references'.

"We are proud to be cited as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™," said Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin. "To be exceeding our customers' expectations in augmented BI and recognized by Forrester with the highest possible score in seven categories is excellent. Yellowfin continues to be a leading vendor in the BI space."

Yellowfin was evaluated according to a comprehensive set of 19 evaluation criteria grouped into three different categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. The Yellowfin Suite received the highest possible scores in seven of those criteria, specifically: Augmented BI, Big Data, Data Prep, Graphical User Interface, Delivery Model, Past Performance, and Product Vision.

One of Yellowfin's key products is Yellowfin Signals, which automates data discovery. Yellowfin Signals surfaces changes in business data and notifies relevant users so they can take instant action.

Speaking of Yellowfin Signals, Forrester states, "[Yellowfin Signals] is a great way to address the I-dont-know-what-I-don't-know dilemma by getting insights without asking a question." Forrester went on to state that Yellowfin reference customers ranked the product as "exceeds expectations in its augmented BI".

A second key product in the Yellowfin suite is Yellowfin Stories. This allows users to embed live reports, even from third party analytics vendors, and write up findings in a blog-like format to help others understand why the data changed.

The Forrester Wave™ says of Yellowfin Stories, "Yellowfin's data storytelling capability is one of the most impressive among the competition."

The full report from Forrester is available as a complimentary download here: The Forrester Wave™.

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is continually recognized as an innovator and is No. 1 in Embedded BI by BARC. More than 27,000 organizations and more than three million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com

