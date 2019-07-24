YellowDog's Multi-cloud Platform Triumphs With Top Security Accreditation

BRISTOL, England, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowDog, a global leader in multi-cloud rendering for visual effects and animation, has become the first European cloud rendering company to receive accreditation from the Independent Security Evaluators (ISE).

At a time when high profile leaks such as The Avengers and Game of Thrones are placing more emphasis on protection of digital IP, ISE accreditation for technology companies such as YellowDog is particularly important.

Media piracy could cost the entertainment industry £41 billion in lost revenue by 2022. YellowDog's intelligent software mitigates the risk and associated costs of piracy and data breaches when using public and private cloud whilst enabling visual effects, animation, and visualisation studios to significantly increase the speed of production.

YellowDog's cloud render platform was subjected to the use of advanced automated tools and manual tests to identify vulnerabilities. This was to identify aspects of the technology that could lead to the compromise of assets or user information, disrupt its service, or leverage the systems for other attacks. ISE were unable to breach any potential vulnerabilities.

Securing ISE accreditation raises the bar amongst tech vendors looking to partner with global enterprises such as Disney. Financial and Aerospace industries, also served by YellowDog, are other examples of where data security is at the forefront of technology and cloud strategy.

Simon Ponsford, CTO of YellowDog, said:

"As a technology platform, we are finding that security requirements are rightly becoming more demanding. Whether the requirement is for cloud rendering in media and entertainment or data management for financial services or something else entirely, technology platforms must be secure and protected from threats.

We hope that by paving the way amongst render solutions in Europe with ISE accreditation, other technology solutions will follow suit. Should that happen, it would pave the way for a larger number of international enterprises to access a deeper pool of UK and European based technology platforms and innovation."

Based in the UK, YellowDog is one of Europe's hottest technology scale-up businesses. Founded in 2015, it has some of the world's leading companies as customers resident in over 40 countries worldwide.

YellowDog enables companies across the globe to accelerate and optimise complex data processes with the only intelligent and predictive scheduling and orchestration platform for hybrid and multi-cloud management. YellowDog serves organisations in CGI, Financial Services, and Aerospace amongst others.

