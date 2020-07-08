YellowDog's Groundbreaking Index Cuts Through the Costs of Cloud Computing

The number of cloud instance types available today already stands at over 25,000 variants and is increasing by hundreds each month. The YellowDog Index cuts through the complexity, providing a clear, orderly view of all the worldwide instances in terms of cost, performance, availability and carbon impact. For the first time ever, cloud customers are able to instantly find the best source of compute that precisely matches their needs.

The Index uses the latest information available from sources such as Greenpeace and the US Energy Information Administration.

"Our software enables any business to find the best source of computing power, which may be where it's the cheapest, it has the lowest carbon impact or the highest performance at that moment in time," said Gareth Williams, CEO of YellowDog. "We've created a freely available Index so any business can evaluate and then choose the optimal cloud compute offerings, anywhere in the world.

"Being able to assess the amount of renewable energy used for each cloud, alongside its cost effectiveness and computing power, is becoming increasingly important," he added.

YellowDog already works with cloud partners including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Verne Global.

"In my time at Microsoft, we saw and helped enable the exponential expansion of compute resource across the globe, and I see strong potential for the YellowDog Platform across enterprises in many verticals," said Reid Downey, a former General Manager for Microsoft and a Non-Executive Director on the Board of YellowDog.

"Cloud computing enables rapid innovation, and YellowDog is a great example of an organization that is using it to revolutionize its industry," said Deepak Patil, former Vice President of Product Development at Oracle.

