YellowDog Introduces Meta Scheduling in the Cloud

The YellowDog Platform dramatically scales across the cloud like no other

Cutting-edge Platform as a Service provider creates dynamically scaling compute clusters in hybrid and multi-cloud environments

BRISTOL, England, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YellowDog, the leading provider of cloud native workload management software, has announced the concept of Meta Scheduling in the latest release of its Platform. Meta Scheduling provides a single workload submission system that can coordinate multiple third-party heterogeneous clusters. This is achieved by allowing users to create and manage dynamically scaling compute clusters, run by a variety of technologies and schedulers.

Meta Scheduling enables the YellowDog Workload Manager to control an overall queue of work and through templating, define the configuration and type of nodes required to execute this work. Once defined, it then orchestrates and pushes workloads to these nodes.

By applying configuration to the worker nodes at particular points in the lifecycle, YellowDog offers flexible event-driven configuration management. Templated configuration can be deployed using scripts or tools, such as Ansible, on specific nodes. The general use case involves the creation of loosely or tightly coupled compute clusters, but sidecars, such as file and DNS servers, can also be deployed for the cluster to use. When the workload has been executed, the cluster can either be dynamically scaled up or down for other tasks or be rapidly dismantled and the instances terminated.

With Meta Scheduling, businesses can benefit from a single view on cost and department consumption across applications. Users can build economically viable compute clusters at scale, in both hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and multiple clusters can be created concurrently to help customers overcome on-premise capacity constraints. Fundamentally, Meta Scheduling enables businesses to utilise a wide range of familiar technologies and processes, whilst taking advantage of the intelligent provisioning strategies provided by the YellowDog Platform.

About YellowDog

YellowDog, founded in 2015 in Bristol, UK, helps business scale across the cloud like no other. The YellowDog Platform is an intelligent, cloud native workload management and provisioning solution, which is used all over the world for multiple applications.

YellowDog works with cloud partners including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud.

