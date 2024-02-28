Yellow.ai launches generative AI-powered Email Automation for instant and scalable customer support

By automating 80% of incoming email customer queries, it drives accurate resolutions 24/7 while cutting operational costs by 60%

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai, a global leader in generative AI-powered customer service automation, today announced the general availability of Email Automation to effectively manage high volumes of email-based support inquiries. The solution leverages generative AI to autonomously handle 80% of incoming email queries, ensuring quick and accurate responses around the clock. Seamlessly supporting multiple languages, it integrates with Yellow.ai's omnichannel customer service platform, delivering a comprehensive and personalized support experience.

Despite many consumers preferring email for customer service, businesses often struggle to manage email inquiries efficiently. With consumers reporting instances of being ignored and agents failing to address queries adequately on the first interaction, the financial ramifications of poor service are significant. The sheer volume of support queries on emails underscores the critical need for email automation solutions. Yellow.ai's solution addresses this by providing effective email-based support leading to an improved customer experience.

Powered by Large Language Models (LLM), Email Automation is able to comprehend complex, unstructured emails and accurately identify multiple intents and infer the object and urgency of the email. Taking it a step further, it identifies the user and delivers a contextual response grounded in user insights, reducing ticket volumes by up to 80% and improving first contact resolution by up to 20%. Consequently, Yellow.ai's Email Automation effectively reduces operational costs by 60% through minimized expenses associated with onboarding and training more agents.

"Our customers have emphasized the critical need for a solution addressing the challenges of managing email queries efficiently and promptly. Industry surveys reveal that 62% of companies do not respond to customer service emails, and when they do, the average response time is around 12 hours, which is highly detrimental to the customer experience," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-Founder, Yellow.ai. "With Email Automation, we're revolutionizing how businesses manage customer email inquiries. Yellow.ai's Email Automation, powered by YellowG- our proprietary LLM, showcases a hallucination rate below one percent for highly accurate and contextually relevant responses. This well-timed launch aligns with our broader goal to transform customer service by solving complex enterprise challenges."

Yellow.ai Email Automation empowers customer support teams with:

Automated Workflow Triggering: Leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP), the solution triggers workflows based on email intent, from fetching answers from knowledge base to escalation and agent transfer, resolving queries efficiently.

Leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP), the solution triggers workflows based on email intent, from fetching answers from knowledge base to escalation and agent transfer, resolving queries efficiently. Agent Assist : For cases when the email is directed to a human agent, they receive Generative-AI powered response assistance, enabling 30% quicker replies through automated response generation without compromising on accuracy.

For cases when the email is directed to a human agent, they receive Generative-AI powered response assistance, enabling 30% quicker replies through automated response generation without compromising on accuracy. Simplified Classification: Incoming emails are automatically classified based on intent, urgency, customer segment, etc., reducing the time spent by human agents in manually prioritizing emails by 30%.

Incoming emails are automatically classified based on intent, urgency, customer segment, etc., reducing the time spent by human agents in manually prioritizing emails by 30%. Seamless Integrations: It seamlessly integrates with leading ticketing and CRM systems such as Salesforce, SAP, and Zendesk, facilitating smooth information flow. This integration enhances personalized resolutions for customers and enables automated ticket creation and prioritization.

"Yellow.ai's Email Automation feature is a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their support operations on email. Leveraging LLMs to identify multiple intents, generating responses and even escalate to the right teams is a technological breakthrough. We are excited to collaborate with Yellow.ai in improving email support to drive better customer experience," said Jessica Osborn, Sr. Manager IT Operations, Randstad USA.

To book a demo, visit: https://yellow.ai/email-support-simplified/

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive towards the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves 1100+ enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, and Randstad, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.

For inquiries:

Anujaa Singh

PR & Communications

Yellow.ai

anujaa.singh@yellow.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061481/4001457/Yellow_ai_Logo_Logo.jpg