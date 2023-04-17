yeedi Sets the Trend for Robot Vacuum Industry with Floor 3 Station

Featuring self-cleaning option, the yeedi Floor 3 Station breaks the stereotype of robot vacuums with its design and performance

BERLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- yeedi, established by ECOVACS Robotics Inc, released the yeedi Floor 3 Station (robot vacuum and mop). yeedi established its reputation among global customers with its product reliability and affordability with earlier models. The Floor 3 Station is another surprise yeedi offers this year. As the successor of yeedi's most recognized mopping robot in Europe, Floor 3 Station combines aesthetics and functions to bring customers a new era of robotic cleaning experience.

yeedi Floor 3 Station

"More and more robots are bundled with a station to offer hands-off cleaning experiences. It's hard to neglect their existence around the house hence product design has become increasingly critical. We also noticed that customers nowadays expect robot vacuums to tackle more cleaning tasks and they find the basic vacuuming and mopping combo subpar." said Gary Li, General Manager of Sales & Marketing at yeedi, "yeedi brings a new level of cleaning experience with the Floor 3 Station. This is packed with 5100Pa suction and inherited the tried-and-true dual-power mopping system from the mop station released last year. This redesigned model with matching and deluxe design goes with modern aesthetics to bring vitality, simplicity, and elegance to the living space."

Meet yeedi Floor 3 Station: The ultimate mopping robot just got better – a complete upgrade to yeedi mop station

Where Function Meets Aesthetics

Stop compromising between performance and aesthetics. The yeedi Floor 3 Station features a ceramic white body with rose gold embellishment to liven up your home, its polishing finish oozes superiority at every look and touch, and the responsive lighting on the robot and the decorative one on the station bring vitality into your space.

Restore Your Floor's Original Beauty

Dual-power spin mopping system mops with force to the floor, even the overnight stains can be wiped off easily. A 5100Pa industry-leading suction sucks up household dirt with ease so your floor will shine bright as new.

Fast Mapping and 3D Obstacle Avoidance

yeedi learns your home layout in 5-10 minutes thanks to the 3D ToF navigation and obstacle avoidance technology. It also dodges daily objects on its way and detects narrow spaces to avoid getting stuck. The 84 mm ultra-slim body enables it to reach more corners.

Wash and Dry the Mops Automatically

yeedi Floor 3 Station washes the mops automatically to make sure they are always clean to perform. And it also dries them with heat when cleaning completes to avoid odor generation.

Price and Availability

yeedi Floor 3 Station is available with a listing price of 799.99€ on Amazon. It is also available over multiple channels: eBay, Kaufland, Manomano, and Allegro.

About yeedi

In a world of overpriced robot vacuums that fail to meet your needs, yeedi is here to bring ease and enjoyment to your cleaning routine with advanced robotic vacuum technology.

Make automated cleaning accessible

With the mission of "Robotics for All", ECOVACS Robotics Inc. established the yeedi brand to focus on providing floor cleaning robots for the mass market and making automated cleaning experiences accessible to more people.

Revolutionize your cleaning experience with pragmatic innovation.

yeedi takes "practicality + innovation" as its brand behavior guidelines and always seeks the best path forward. Based on the core demands of users, yeedi aims to reduce the cost, complexity, and barriers of floor cleaning robots, enabling more people to experience the benefits of automated floor cleaning.

Media Contact: media@yeedi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050396/yeedi_Floor_3_Station.jpg

SOURCE YEEDI TECHNOLOGY LIMITED