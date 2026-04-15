Yeastar Unveils AI Receptionist in its Cloud and Virtual PBX Solutions

XIAMEN, CHINA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, a global leader in Unified Communications (UC) solutions, today launched a groundbreaking AI Receptionist built into its P-Series Phone System, marking a significant step forward in bringing agentic AI into business communications.

AI Call Automation with Simplicity in Mind

Powered by natural language processing (NLP), Yeastar AI Receptionist leverages existing knowledge bases to fully automate inbound call handling. Operating 24/7, it answers customer inquiries, engages in context-aware conversations, and routes calls with human-like precision. This ensures businesses of all sizes never miss a call, significantly reducing wait times and improving first-call resolution rates.

Key advantages include:

Custom and prebuilt AI receptionist with no-code orchestration

Intent-based call routing with full conversational context

Knowledge base strictly grounded in your uploaded business documents/websites

Global scale: 34 supported languages with customizable human-sounding voices

Actionable analytics backed by comprehensive metrics and performance reports

Expanding AI across the Communication Stack

In addition to the AI Receptionist, Yeastar also features everyday AI tools to supercharge productivity: automated call/voicemail transcription and summaries to eliminate manual note-taking, multilingual Text-to-Speech for dynamic voice prompts, and WebSocket real-time audio streaming that enables limitless extensibility for third-party AI integrations.

Unlike AI solutions that require complex setup, Yeastar's entire AI suite is natively built into the PBX and deploys in minutes. For more details, please visit our website.

Looking Ahead

In the coming months, Yeastar will further expand the automation capabilities of its AI Receptionist by allowing AI agents to gather information and execute workflows across core business systems—such as CRM, order management, and appointment scheduling platforms—enabling more intelligent, connected, and end-to-end business operations.

"The launch of AI Receptionist marks a pivotal milestone in our journey into Agentic AI," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "As AI continues to reshape business communications, we are making autonomous AI capabilities truly accessible to businesses of any size, both functionally and economically."

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 650,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/

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