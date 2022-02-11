Year-end report January-December 2021: Medicover

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter

Revenue amounted to €376.3m (€297.7m), an increase of 26.4% with an organic growth of 21.6%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €41.6m (€29.9m), representing an operating margin of 11.1% (10.1%).

Net profit amounted to €28.4m (€18.8m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.6% (6.3%).

EBITDA was €75.1m (€53.1m), an increase by 41.6%. EBITDA margin was 20.0% (17.8%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €56.9m (€41.2m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 15.1% (13.9%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €53.9m (€39.0m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.186 (€0.123).

Full year

Revenue amounted to €1,377.4m (€997.8m), an increase of 38.0% with an organic growth of 38.1%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €159.4m (€61.3m), representing an operating margin of 11.6% (6.1%).

Net profit amounted to €106.6m (€27.3m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.7% (2.7%).

EBITDA was €270.4m (€157.5m), an increase by 71.7%. EBITDA margin was 19.6% (15.8%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €210.8m (€108.5m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 15.3% (10.9%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €216.7m (€155.1m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.686 (€0.182).

The board of directors proposes a dividend for 2021 of €0.12 (€0.07) per share.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Growth FY 2021 FY 2020 Growth Revenue 376.3 297.7 26% 1,377.4 997.8 38% Operating profit (EBIT) 41.6 29.9 39% 159.4 61.3 160% Operating profit margin 11.1% 10.1%

11.6% 6.1%

Net profit 28.4 18.8 51% 106.6 27.3 290% Net profit margin 7.6% 6.3%

7.7% 2.7%

Basic/diluted earnings per share, € 0.186 0.123 51% 0.686 0.182 277%













EBITDA 75.1 53.1 42% 270.4 157.5 72% EBITDA margin 20.0% 17.8%

19.6% 15.8%

EBITDAaL 56.9 41.2 38% 210.8 108.5 94% EBITDAaL margin 15.1% 13.9%

15.3% 10.9%

EBITA 45.9 32.7 41% 171.2 76.9 123% EBITA margin 12.2% 11.0%

12.4% 7.7%



Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information.

This interim report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditor.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 7.45 (CET) on 11 February 2022. This year-end report and other information about Medicover is available at medicover.com.

For full report, see attached pdf.

Financial Calendar

Annual report week 13

Interim report January-March 27 April

Annual general meeting 27 April

Interim report April-June 22 July

Interim report July-September 3 November

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 303 32 72

E-mail: hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Conference call: A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 09.30 CET. To listen in please register here. To ask questions please dial in and use code: 4597901

SE: +46 (0)8-566 184 67

DE: +49 (0) 305 200 2085

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 338

US: +1 646 741 3167

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

