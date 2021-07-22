Yeahka Plans to Pay No More Than US$100 Million to Purchase Company Shares

HONG KONG, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company", Stock Code: 9923), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, announced that it will pay an amount of no more than US$100 million to the restricted share unit scheme ("RSU Scheme") trustee to purchase shares of the Company ("Shares") on market from time to time. The Shares so purchased will be used as awards for participants in the RSU Scheme.

The Share purchase plan is based on the Company's current operational growth outlook while acknowledging recent market conditions and macroeconomic performance indicators, as well as the Company's continuous intention to retain and motivate key employees. This reflects the Company's confidence in its growth prospects and commitment to creating shareholder value.

About YEAHKA LIMITED (9923.HK)

Yeahka Limited is a leading payment-based technology platform in China providing payment and technology-enabled business services to merchants and consumers. The Company was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in June 2020 under the stock code "09923.HK". The Company's value proposition is to create a commercial digitalized ecosystem that enables seamless, convenient and reliable payment transactions between merchants and consumers and further offer a rich variety of technology-enabled business services, including (i) merchant SaaS products, which help customers improve their operational efficiency, (ii) precision marketing services, allowing customers to effectively reach their target markets, and (iii) fintech services, which cater to customers' diverse financial needs.

