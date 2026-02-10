Ye returns to the Netherlands for first European concert since 2014

GelreDome Arnhem to host one-night-only show in the Netherlands on June 6, 2026

ARNHEM, Netherlands, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ye, the artist globally known as Kanye West, will return to Europe with a one-night-only concert at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The performance will mark Ye's first European live concert since 2014 and his first appearance in the Netherlands since 2013.

The Arnhem date will serve as the first European stop of Ye's return to the continent. While another performance is scheduled later this summer in Reggio Emilia, Italy (July 18, 2026), the GelreDome show will open this limited run of European dates.

GelreDome

"We look forward to welcoming Ye to GelreDome. This is an event of international scale and a special moment for Dutch audiences," said a spokesperson for GelreDome. "We expect significant demand."

Ye is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the past decades, with a lasting impact not only on music but also on fashion, design, and popular culture. His live performances are known for their distinctive artistic vision and large-scale production.

The concert at GelreDome is organized by J.Noah Live, which has been producing international concerts and tours for more than twenty years.

Pre-registration for the presale is available as of today through the official channels of GelreDome and J.Noah. The presale begins Thursday, February 12 at 10:00 AM CET, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, February 13 at 10:00 AM CET.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873610/GelreDome.jpg