Yay! released "YAY White Paper" to reveal its tokenomics for the SocialFi

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nanameue, Inc., a leading company of the democratizing social media from Japan, announced today the release of "YAY White Paper" explaining Yay!'s tokenomics created using the unique cryptocurrency "YAY". With this, they aim to foster a future where people can seamlessly utilizes tokens in Yay! community, thus realizing own SocialFi ecosystem.

Yay! official website: https://lp.yay.space/en

Overview of YAY White Paper

"YAY White Paper", revealed on the official website, explains the project details of Yay!, aiming to establish a token economy within the Yay! platform using the unique cryptocurrency "YAY".

YAY White Paper: https://lp.yay.space/docs/whitepapers/YAY_White_Paper_v2.2_en.pdf

This white paper covers five key points, including an introduction to the virtual world Yay!, service directions in the future, tokenomics details, token allocation, and the roadmap.

Project Detail Purpose Tokenomics Token Allocation Operating Policy & Roadmap

Yay! allows all users to experience the value of web3. Yay! is establishing a token economy within and outside of the Yay! platform, allowing both experienced users who have been involved in DeFi(Decentralized Finance) and users who are new to crypto-currency to contribute in community in Yay! and receive incentives while using the service. With this, Yay! will become a gateway to the mass adoption of crypto experiece.

"In designing tokenomics, what we focused the most was the personas and the division of roles among diverse users," said Takahiro Ishihama, CEO of nanameue. "Since the majority of users are new to crypto, so it will be their first time to experience web3 services through Yay!. We have designed a free, no-wallet experience for them, which make all users accessible. On the other hand, for users already familiar with GameFi and DeFi, we have designed it to allow them to maximize returns by taking risks. We also consider the significance of external traders. Therefore, the tokenomics is designed to increase liquidity forYAY. We will continue to implement the features described in the white paper, prepare for the listing of the tokens, and refine the user experience, aiming for a mass adoption that meets the expectations of all of our users."

YAY White Paper Release Celebration Campaign

Celebrating the release of the YAY White Paper, the following campaign will be held in the Yay!. Special NFTs will be distributed to winners who will receive an airdrop of YAY tokens in the future when they hold NFTs.

Campaign Period: November 9th (Thursday) 0:00 (JST)- November 15th (Wednesday) 23:59 (JST)

How to Participate: Please check the details in the official Yay! web3 community within the Yay! app

New Yay! official X account opened for web3 related news

Yay! official X account "@Yay_SocialFi" is newly created to share updates on our web3 initiatives and campaigns. Please follow the following and stay tuned for the latest updates shared through the official X accounts, the web3 circle, the official website, and guidance in the Yay! app.

NEW Yay! Official X @Yay_SocialFi: https://twitter.com/Yay_SocialFi

Official X @Yay_jp: https://twitter.com/Yay_jp

Official web3circle: https://yay.space/group/228305

Yay! Official website: https://lp-stg.yay.space/en

About Yay!

Yay!, the virtual world of interconnected interests, began in January 2020. With 8 million users as of November 1, 2023, Yay! currently serves as a new virtual world for users to find their interests, get connected, and have fun making group calls and more. Within the circle feature, anyone can create a community group based on common interests, whether it's games, anime, music, or other hobbies. The current total number of circles has grown to approximately 90,000.

Yay! (web ver): https://yay.space/

Download from: https://yay.onelink.me/jqva/press

About nanameue, Inc.

With the mission of "Building Community with Science", nanameue operates Yay!, the virtual world where everyone can be exactly who they want to be in a decentralized community. Since its release in January 2020, Yay! has been providing a community place where everyone can belong. The users can share their interests, manage their own smaller communities, and enjoy chatting on group calls while playing their favorite video games. nanameue is committed to form its own token economy within the Yay! community in the future, bringing to life a truly sustainable virtual world.

