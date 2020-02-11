Yauatcha Riyadh Celebrates its Grand Pre-Opening Week

Offering an undiscovered world of modern Chinese fare, Yauatcha Riyadh sets the bar high on culinary offerings in the capital. With world-class locations around the globe including India and the U.K., Yauatcha Riyadh adds to the brand's burgeoning international presence through its first footsteps into the Middle East. Led by inimitable and award-winning Chef Stanley Lum Wah Cheouk whose unbridled passion for authenticity and originality has produced a menu which packs a punch. Unforgettable dishes include the Crispy Duck Salad, the ultimate crowd-pleaser: Wagyu Beef Puff Rolls and an array of decadent dumplings. Desserts curated by Chef Ahmad Saeed feature the moreish Chocolate Pebble and his masterpiece Raspberry Delice made up of lychee, Madirofolo chocolate, and raspberry.

The grand pre-opening week began with an extensive sampling of menu highlights against an atmospheric sound mix unique to Yauatcha Riyadh created by DJ Frozen. Regional influencers demonstrated their enthusiasm for the venue with a stream of social media action throughout the evening. Esteemed invitees included gaming giant Saudi Gamer, food aficionado Hisham Baeshen, lifestyle legends Nia Amroun, Nada Al Harthi and Mawaddah Tak, model superstar Ratana and beauty maverick Judy Nachabe.

A private dinner was also held for members of the local and regional media with titles such as Caterer Middle East, Zahret AL Khaleej and Al Rai newspaper in attendance. Celebrity TV presenter Lulu Al Hasan also made an appearance as well as stations: MBC, CNBC Saudi and Sky News who reported live from Yauatcha Riyadh as the night unfolded, capturing the pervading energy throughout the restaurant.

The pre-opening week culminated in the Grand Opening private dinner on Thursday 6 February held by Al Khozama Management Company. Ambassadors from the Chinese, Mexican, Albanian, Georgian, Finnish, Greek, Dutch, Zambian, South African, Danish and Italian embassies were present alongside friends and family of Al Khozama Management Company. The evening strayed past midnight as guests thoroughly enjoyed this "new hotspot in Riyadh".

"The reaction to Yauatcha Riyadh has been nothing short of spectacular. The sheer enthusiasm for such an innovative and immersive dining experience in Riyadh proves the capital of the Kingdom is open to new and exciting culinary journeys. Aligned with KSA's Vision 2030, Yauatcha Riyadh speaks to its core pillars of innovation and progressivism. We are very proud to be part of this groundbreaking shift in KSA's history," says Grant MacPherson, Senior Vice President of Restaurants for Hakkasan Group.

Guests were also particularly moved by Yauatcha Riyadh's distinctive and diverse décor from the star-lit ceiling in the bar area to the plush indoor seating to the cozy yet cosmopolitan outdoor rooftop replete with verdant foliage and Cherry Blossoms, offering guests a sophisticated enclave away from the bustle of city life.

Yauatcha Riyadh is now open.

ABOUT HAKKASAN GROUP

Hakkasan Group is a renowned worldwide hospitality company with establishments across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. Its namesake is taken from its Michelin star restaurant that set the best-in-class standard for the diverse brands in the group's collection. Its 'brand first' philosophy creates restaurant, nightlife and daylife venues into a world-class hospitality portfolio, all with a focus on service, design, and innovation that together, craft remarkable experiences for its guests. Its restaurant properties include Hakkasan, with 12 locations worldwide, Ling Ling, Yauatcha, Sake no Hana, Casa Calavera, Herringbone and Searsucker. Concepts under the nightlife umbrella are Hakkasan, Omnia, Jewel and 1Oak Nightclub; and daylife brands include Omnia, Wet Republic and Liquid. For more information, visit www.hakkasangroup.com

ABOUT AL KHOZAMA

Al Khozama Management Company is the Kingdom's leading developer and manager of luxurious commercial properties. Al Khozama owns and manages a portfolio of properties, including hotels and resorts, offices, retail operations and more. Named by the World Travel Awards as Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company for 2015, Al Khozama manages eight hotels, including Al Faisaliah Hotel, Al Faisaliah Suites, Al Faisaliah Resort& SPA, Al Khozama Hotel, Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina, Al Khozama Residence. For more information, visit: alkhozama.com

ABOUT YAUATCHA

Yauatcha is a Chinese dim sum teahouse with two restaurants in London, in the heart of Soho and in the City, offering an all-day grazing experience. Launched in Soho in 2004, Yauatcha gained immediate critical acclaim and received numerous prestigious awards including a Michelin star. Yauatcha City opened in May 2015 following the success of the Soho restaurant. Yauatcha provides a unique dining experience, offering authentic dim sum with a contemporary influence. The renowned menu includes a wide selection of dim sum and a list of over 19 types of tea. The original design concept by Christian Liaigre offers full view of the kitchens allowing passers-by to witness the preparation of the expertly made dishes.

Yauatcha is a part of Hakkasan Group, which has pioneered Chinese fine dining globally through its Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurants Hakkasan Hanway Place and Hakkasan Mayfair. Yauatcha also has restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, India, and in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

