YAROOMS, a SaaS company providing workplace management software, raises €2 million in its first investment round

BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yarooms, a SaaS company providing leading workplace experience solutions, has secured 2 million EUR financing to pursue a new market opportunity and accelerate growth. GapMinder is lead investor with 1.6 million EUR and SeedBlink is also an investor.

Yarooms is a Romanian tech company co-founded in 2010 by Dragos Badea, Emil Muhtu și Marcel Preda. The company creates powerful yet easy-to-use workplace management software such as solutions for desk booking, meeting room booking, hybrid work planning, digital signage and visitor management.

Yarooms serves companies across 50+ countries, some of the most important markets being USA, Canada, Italy, UK. The company has clients from different industries, such as financial institutions, governmental authorities or educational institutions. Some of the clients are Columbia University, Dedalus, National Health Service, AAA, Dr. Martens, Cerved and Robalino.

"To thrive in the modern world, workplaces must become more human-centric than ever. Strong collaboration culture, flexibility, and employee autonomy - it is Yarooms' mission to help companies foster these values and bring freedom to their employees. We are agile and understand our industry very well – that's what allowed us to innovate and create solutions that help our clients create cutting-edge employee experiences even in the hardest times, such as the Covid pandemic. As we pursue newly identified market opportunities, we are looking to accelerate growth by expanding the team and its know-how", said Dragoș Badea, CEO and Co-founder of Yarooms.

"We are confident that hybrid work is the new normal regarding the way of using the office as both employers and employees realized the advantages of this new way of working together. Yarooms is well positioned in this new market with a well-designed product, doubled by a first-mover advantage, and a fantastic team with high execution capabilities. We are happy to support YAROOMS in bringing their new direction to life and shaping the future of modern workplaces around the world", Cosmin Ochișor, partner GapMinder.

"We are excited to welcome Yarooms as part of our portfolio of funded companies and to share this opportunity with our community of European investors! Looking at Yarooms' results, the founding team demonstrated it's both resilient and ambitious, and their solution has proven to deliver great results for a so-far bootstrapped company", said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink.

SOURCE Yarooms