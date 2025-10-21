Yardi Recognised with Two Awards at Property Week's Tech Innovation Awards 2025

Leading real estate software company awarded for its innovative technology, collaboration, and UK footprint

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 17, Yardi® was recognised for two awards at this year's Property Week Tech Innovation Awards. The awards celebrate the brightest minds, groundbreaking solutions, and transformative technologies that are shaping the UK property industry.

Yardi was awarded Best International PropTech Company and Best Governance & Risk Solution. The judges praised Yardi for its collaborative approach and strong footprint in the UK market, reflecting our ongoing commitment to innovation, client success and industry leadership.

"Yardi has an exceptionally strong footprint in the UK. Their dominance in the UK Build to Rent market underlines major traction and brand trust. Its case studies show tangible business impact, including significant time savings, regulatory compliance, reduced manual processes and streamlined operations," expressed the judges about the 'Best International PropTech Company'.

For 'Best Governance & Risk Solution', which focused on Yardi's investment solutions and client success, the judges stated, "It is nice to see such a bespoke and collaborative approach. It's a really useful tool."

"We're proud to be recognised as a company that continues to be innovative in proptech, helping clients build a strong data foundation for the enablement of AI, and supporting the ongoing digital transformation in real estate," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM of international for Yardi. "Huge congratulations to all winners, and every company nominated. It takes a community to continue to innovate."

About Property Week's Tech Innovation Awards

As the sector evolves through digital transformation, sustainability, and cutting-edge advancements, Property Week's inaugural Tech Innovation Awards recognise and celebrate the organisations, projects, and individuals that drive innovation and progress. For more information, visit proptech.propertyweek.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies globally. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

