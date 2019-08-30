Yard Force Smart Products for The Perfect Garden on Display at SPOGA GAFA 2019

Founded in 2009, Yard Force provides cordless outdoor equipment powered by gas and electricity. In a bid to roll out smarter and easier-to-use products and to serve the market with more innovative and more ergonomically designed tools, Yard Force has deployed multiple overseas R&D teams that are closer to target markets.

Due to close collaborations with overseas suppliers and partners, Yard Force has become more popular among international consumers and was ranked top 10 by market share in Germany's gardening market, according to third-party market research data.

"We've been actively recruiting talent in the fields of electronics, software, internet of things and intelligent algorithms to advance our R&D efficiency and ensure the stable quality of our products," said Liu Kai, chairman of SUMEC, the company that launched Yard Force. "We continue to provide high-quality lawn gardening products in a cleaner and smarter approach. At the fair, we hope to learn and improve together with our potential partners and consumers," Liu said.

"Yard Force products are designed in Italy and the UK. Each product must achieve TUV Rhein or SGS certifications, pass strict internal QA tests and receive third-party appraisal," said Roland Menken, general manager of MEROTEC, the daughter company of SUMEC Hardware. "At the fair, we are displaying our latest 40V and 60V robotic mowers set to hit shelves in 2020," said Mr. Menken.

Equipped with sensors and fast-charging technology, Yard Force's mowers can automatically avoid obstacles and automatically return to the docking station to charge when power is low. The mowers can also be remotely controlled via a mobile app. Just like the mowers, Yard Force's pressure washers can also be linked via Bluetooth to allow users to control pressure and monitor battery status.

An Amazon user said in a comment that Yard Force's products have been "a real boon to use," adding that the compact size of the set is ideal for the consumer's small garden and the exceptionally light mower, makes manoeuvring around easy. The user also said that the battery can be charged quickly, and is easily swappable between the mower and strimmer.

With Yard Force's continued efforts in designing the best lawn products, it has won multiple awards. In 2018, Yard Force won a red dot award for its all-in-one pressure washer and won the U.S. IDEA award. Yard Force's smart robotic mower also obtained a RED certificate from TUV-SUD.

About SUMEC

Founded in 1997 in Nanjing, China, SUMEC is a manufacturer of innovative indoor and outdoor equipment powered by battery or gas, facing a global market. Headquartered in China with divisions for R&D and marketing in North America, UK, Europe and Australia, SUMEC is emerging as the leader for performance, innovation and quality in power garden products with its YARD FORCE® brand offering a full range of outdoor power equipment including pressure washers and lawn care products. For more information, visit www.sumecpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967910/SUMEC_iF_DESIGN_AWARDS_2018.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967911/Yard_Force_Robotic_mower.jpg

Related Links

http://www.sumecpower.com



SOURCE SUMEC