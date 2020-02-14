Yard Force New SA Models - the successor of SA500ECO and SA600H will be unleash in 2020

Yard Force new SA models are covered with Acrylic-styrene-acrylonitrile (ASA) polymers decking, which has better long-term sun, rain, chemical and heat resistance, excellent collision performance, specifically suitable for outdoor use.

The "Stop" button, as the final fail-safe mechanism, doesn't have high usage frequency as left/right click button on a mouse. It provides ultimate safety before SA model move over papers, toy bricks or small rocks laying in the garden, to prevent possible damage to the objects or the cutting blade itself. The new Yard Force SA models are all equipped with industrial micro switch, which could be used for decades.

Firmware and BMS are the core factor for battery powered products, and robotic mower could not make an exception. The new Yard Force SA models have upgraded the firmware from 4.0 into 4.4, along with upgraded BMS monitors all important factors of battery, to extend battery life and provide better charging and cutting performance.

The new Yard Force SA650ECO and SA900ECO will be on sale in 2020 and now available on Amazon.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089982/Yard_Force_Robotic_Mower.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089983/Yard_Force_SA_Models.jpg

SOURCE MEROTEC GmbH