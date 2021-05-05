Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Selects TraceLink Platform for Global Compliance

NORTH READING, Mass., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company, today announced that Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group has selected TraceLink's global compliance solution to aid its plans for global growth. As the company gears up for international market expansion this year, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (YRPG) will use TraceLink's multienterprise compliance applications and industry-leading digital supply network to comply with track and trace requirements in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

"As we approach our 50th anniversary this year, we are preparing to deliver our innovations to global markets beyond China," said Mr. Luo Bai Gui GM's Executive Assistant, International Projects from YRPG. "Given the broad scope of our portfolio and diverse business model, TraceLink' s integrated network, global compliance solutions and low total cost of ownership are crucial for us to achieve commercial success in multiple markets."

"Global commercialization has become a top priority during this special milestone year for YRPG and serialization compliance is a necessary step in their preparation for global expansion," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO, TraceLink. "As one of the top pharmaceutical enterprises in China, YRPG is highly esteemed for its relentless innovation and TraceLink is proud to be their serialization partner of record as they embark on their journey of continued global growth."

With more than 16,000 employees and over 20 subsidiaries located across China, YRPG has established R&D and production bases for innovative chemical medicines, patent traditional Chinese Medicine (TCMs) and biological medicines. Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group's products include Chinese, Western medicines and APIs, covering ten fields, nearly 20 dosage forms and over 300 types of medicines and strengths. Nearly 100 innovative drugs for major diseases are currently under research & development.

About Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group

With a total manufacturing footprint of more than 3 million square meters, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group employs 16,000 and owns 11 manufacturing subsidiaries located in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, etc. The company fields established R&D and production bases for innovative chemical medicines, patent traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and biological medicines. Currently, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group exports part of its portfolio assortment to 30 countries including Europe, Asia and Africa.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. TraceLink's Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. Learn more at www.tracelink.com

