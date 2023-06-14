Yanggu in China Helps Private Economy Stand on the High Ground of Development

LIAOCHENG, China, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of the Hong Kong Business Daily. Yanggu County, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, focuses on leading and driving innovation, promotes high-quality development of private economy with cluster development, and successfully won the "Advanced County of High Quality Development of Private Economy in Shandong Province", realizing "zero breakthrough" in Liaocheng City.

Yanggu has fully played the leading role in leading and driving, and the industrial scale has continued to expand. On the one hand, Yanggu focuses on advantageous industries to expand and strengthen, assists the copper industry in continuously releasing production capacity, promotes the upgrading of the food industry, and expands the market. On the other hand, it also focuses on the weaknesses and shortcomings of the industry and accurately strengthens the supply chain. From January to April this year, Yanggu's industrial enterprises above designated size achieved an output value of 19.011 billion yuan, an increase of 23.41%, and industrial added value increased by 21.6%. The development system of private enterprise clusters led by leading enterprises, driven by backbone, and integrated development is gradually improving, and the development effectiveness of characteristic industrial clusters is gradually showing.

At the same time, Yanggu emphasizes the role of government guidance, optimizes the allocation of scientific and technological resources, highlights the innovative main position of enterprises, and enhances the core competitiveness of private enterprises through technological innovation. Yanggu relies on leading enterprises to promote core technology research, expands the main scale of technology-based enterprises, and builds a hierarchical cultivation chain, accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system and promoting the digital and green transformation of traditional industries. Since last year, two provincial key projects of digital transformation of manufacturing industry, five key projects of digital economy and one provincial green factory have been added.

Yanggu persistently creates an excellent development environment, cultivates fertile soil for the development of private economy, establishes "Entrepreneur Day", conducts in-depth visits and research on 12 key industrial chain enterprises, solves problems, and forms a normalized assistance mechanism, creating a strong atmosphere of respect and support for the development of private enterprises. Relying on the industrial chain leader system, we will carry out assistance actions for enterprises, select 48 enterprise assistance specialists to provide policy support, legal aid, and other services to those enterprises.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily