Yamaha Marine Demonstrates Connected Boat® Technology with KDDI Spherience at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In two weeks, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.'s Marine Business Unit and KDDI Spherience, the KDDI group's US-based connectivity Center of Excellence, will demonstrate their collaboration that will define the boating industry's software defined future.

Connected Boat® technology, Yamaha's next generation boating initiative, delivered by Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc's subsidiary, Siren Marine, together with KDDI and its ecosystem of partners is the next big growth opportunity in Software Defined Vehicles.

To satisfy the needs of tomorrow's customers, Yamaha believes that the connected experience is at the very center of the boating experience. The ability to monitor, track, control and maintain your boat via connected technology is a big growth opportunity for Yamaha with far reaching impacts across boat builders, Yamaha dealers and consumers.

"We intend to connect every marine product before the year 2030 as it becomes a standard part of the boating experience," says Andrew Cullen Director of Connectivity at Yamaha's US Marine Business Unit. "Partnering with KDDI and their global approach to connectivity with the user experience center stage has really helped bring our vision of Connected Boat® technology to life."

"This is the next chapter of growth in the boating industry," continues Björn Qvarsell, Head of Product Portfolio at KDDI Spherience. "The journey with Yamaha has been nothing short of amazing where it seems like not a day passes without us finding even more ways of building value for the Customer and for the benefit of our two companies and partners."

The two companies are on site in Barcelona for #MWC25 that is taking place on March 3-7, and are delivering a keynote on the Connected Industries stage, Wednesday March 5, as part of the Smart Mobility Summit. The keynote is supported by a joint partner exhibit at the GSMA Pavilion. Please visit the pavilion and the main KDDI stand #4E20, next door in Hall 4.

More information can be found at SirenMarine.com, YamahaOutboards.com and Spherience.io

