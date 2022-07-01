Yahsat Announces Appointment of Sulaiman Al Ali as Chief Commercial Officer of Yahsat to Drive Next Phase of YahClick and Thuraya Growth

Sulaiman Al Ali will assume the role following the departure of Farhad Khan who served as CCO of Yahsat for the past six years. Khan has been a key proponent of the expansion of the Group's YahClick business in existing and new markets.

Al Ali has been with the Yahsat Group since 2014, initially serving as a Director within the Yahsat Government Solutions area, prior to assuming the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Thuraya in 2019 and subsequently its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2021. As CEO of Thuraya, Al Ali has been instrumental in driving operational excellence and delivering new and innovative solutions to customers in a post-pandemic environment, as well as establishing a platform for strong future growth.

Al Ali's appointment aligns with Yahsat's commitment to maximizing the combined strength of its wide bench of technologies, services and capabilities to deliver greater value and innovation to its customers across the globe.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Sulaiman Al Ali as Chief Commercial Officer of Yahsat. Sulaiman's new position and expanded portfolio is reflective of his outstanding contributions across the Group and will enable us to expand and advance our customer solutions by effectively leveraging the distinct and complementary qualities offered by our fixed and mobility business and technology platforms. On behalf of myself and the leadership team, I take this opportunity to thank Farhad for his unstinting service and delivery to Yahsat and YahClick and wish him every success as he embarks upon his future endeavours."

Sulaiman Al Ali, CCO of Yahsat, added: "I am deeply honoured to have been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer for Yahsat. I am committed to combining the collective strengths of our business to amplify the value we can deliver to our customers and partners. Yahsat is ideally placed to address the complex issues facing our customers by offering them a highly-equipped one-stop shop where they are able to fulfil their various satellite communications needs. We look forward to harnessing the innovative spirit that runs across Yahsat's commercial business to provide an unparalleled level of service to our customers."

About Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.





Yahsat's fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world's population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled to commence commercial operations in 2024.

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com; Follow us on Twitter: @YahsatOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851527/Yahsat_Chief_Commercial_Officer.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851528/Yahsat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC