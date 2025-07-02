YachtWorld Enhances Global Yacht Shopping with Local Currency Support in Latest App Update

Newest feature caters to 92% of shoppers who prefer familiar currencies

BARCELONA, Spain, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YachtWorld, the world's leading online yacht marketplace, has unveiled a major upgrade to its mobile app that introduces automatic local currency support—a transformative enhancement designed to simplify cross-border yacht shopping for a growing global audience.

The update, which allows users to view yacht listing prices in their preferred or regional currency, directly addresses a major friction point in international yacht purchases and continues YachtWorld's push to deliver a best-in-class digital shopping experience.

"YachtWorld serves buyers and sellers in over 100 countries. As international activity continues to rise, price transparency in familiar currency becomes critical to building buyer trust and accelerating decision-making," said Mike Grabowski, Chief Product Officer. "YachtWorld is the only global boating marketplace app, and this upgrade further delivers the experience serious buyers expect: globally, but with local personalisation."

Yacht shopping is inherently global—and the numbers back it up:

30% of YachtWorld traffic comes from outside the listing country, with buyers frequently comparing vessels across borders.

According to Fiserv, approximately 33% of global online shoppers abandon purchases due to unfamiliar currencies or pricing confusion.

Internal data from YachtWorld reveals that 92% of international buyers search for boats listed in other countries, yet choose to view prices in their own local currency.

By eliminating the need for manual conversions and reducing uncertainty in price comparison, this update removes a key barrier in the buyer journey—especially in the high-consideration, high-value world of yacht sales.

Whether browsing a superyacht in the South of France, a sportfisher in Fort Lauderdale, or a sailing catamaran in Thailand, YachtWorld now gives buyers an intuitive way to evaluate listings with real-time pricing that reflects their world.

Key benefits include:

Accurate, automatic conversion to local currency based on location or preference

Improved transparency across international listings

Greater ease in comparing yachts of similar class, size, and price range worldwide

"This isn't just a convenience feature—it's a critical step toward making yacht shopping truly global, without the guesswork," said Kate Hurley, Regional Director of Sales for YachtWorld International.

This update builds on YachtWorld's commitment to delivering the industry's most robust digital marketplace. Alongside currency localization, the app continues to offer:

Advanced filters for refined searches

Thousands of global listings from professional brokers

Real-time alerts on saved searches and price changes

Direct contact tools to connect with brokers instantly

Optimized mobile design for seamless on-the-go browsing

Available Now on iOS and Android

The new local currency feature is available today via the latest update to the YachtWorld app, downloadable globally on the App Store and Google Play.

With this release, YachtWorld continues to redefine what modern yacht shopping looks like—global in scope, local in experience, and trusted at every step.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, we provide data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact: Courtney Chalmers

VP of Marketing, Boats Group

Email: press@boats.com

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713039/YachtWorld_Logo.jpg