Yaber Achieves 100% YOY Sales Growth during Black Friday and Gears Up for CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber reported a remarkable 100% year-over-year sales surge during Black Friday. The T2 outdoor projector, featuring a built-in battery and handle-to-stand design, ranked among Amazon's Top 3 "Most Wished For" list. Meanwhile, the L2s projectors, available in exclusive Pantone colors, sold out shortly after launch.

Yaber T2 projector is currently available at Christmas sale on Amazon and the official Yaber website. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the L2s projectors in exclusive Pantone colors will reopen in mid-January 2025.

Yaber achieves 100% YOY sales growth during Black Friday

This year, Yaber further expanded its global retail presence, debuting at the iconic Selfridges in the UK and securing placements in MediaMarkt across EMEA, Canada's London Drugs, Saudi Arabia's EXTRA, Belgium's FNAC, Greece's PUBLIC, Czech Republic's Datart, Japan's Bic Camera and Yodobaxi, and Malaysia's premier IOI City Mall and Plaza Low Yat.

Looking ahead, Yaber is set to unveil its first ultra-short-throw laser projector and a new Keith Haring-inspired entry-level model at CES 2025. The launch event will take place at 4:00 PM PST, January 6, 2025 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Visit Yaber's booth in South Hall 1-30808 at Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC) from January 7-10 to discover more.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world's first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter "Y" in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It's not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognised with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588098/Yaber_achieves_100__YOY_sales_growth_Black_Friday.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/5093200/Yaber_Logo.jpg