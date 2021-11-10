XYZprinting is Launching MfgPro236 xS, The Most Powerful, Cost-Efficient and Comprehensive Multi-Material SLS 3D Printing Solution

"Our collaboration with BASF Forward AM is the essential link to enable more 3d printing solutions to different business applications. XYZprinting offers a wide range of technologies, and now, thanks to the unique range of advance polymers of BASF Forward AM, we are creating value at a much more competitive cost. We are confident that our innovative 3D printers combine with premium materials is pushing this technology to the next level of excellence," Fernando Hernandez, EMEA Managing Director of XYZprinting.

"We look forward to expand our partnership with XYZprinting. By combining the high-performance materials of BASF Forward AM and XYZprinting's expertise in comprehensive 3D printing solutions we support our customers in realizing their industrial applications with Additive Manufacturing," Francois Minec, Managing Director BASF 3D Printing Solutions.

About XYZprinting MfgPro236 xS SLS Printer:

Following the success of the first iteration in the SLS market, XYZprinting launches the new MfgPro236 xS, available in Q1 2022. This solution is carefully designed to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, automotive, manufacturing and engineering companies' applications. The new MfgPro236 xS is the best solution for the most demanding application, allowing a considerable build volume of 230 x 230 x 250mm, an impressive range of materials (whole family of PA6, P12, PA11, TPU) and also comes with an open material platform option that makes it the ideal choice for on-demand-manufactures, research institutions and third party material supplier to become part of this ecosystem.

Key Facts: MfgPro236 xS

Print Technology SLS (Selective Laser Sintering) Build Volume (WxDxH) 230 x 230 x 250 mm (9.0 x 9.0 x 9.8 inch) Material Compatibility sPro12W / sPro11CF / sProTPU / sPro11B / sPro11W / sPro6FR / sPro6LM / sPro6MF / sProPP / sPro6NE Laser Type 60W CO 2 Layer Thickness 0.06 / 0.08 / 0.1 / 0.15 / 0.2 / 0.3 mm Build Speed Up to 22 mm / hour (Geometry dependent) N2 System Inner Gas Control System Printing Software XYZprint AMSLS / Buildware Supported File Formats .stl / .3mf Operation System Windows 10 (x64) Power Requirements 220V / 32A. Max 7 KW Product Dimensions (WxDxH) 1,480 x 850 x 2,040 mm (58.0 x 33.0 x 80.0 inch) Product Weight 360 kg (793.7 lbs) Operation Temperature 16 - 25 °C (60 - 77 °F)

XYZprinting exhibits at Formnext 2021 from 16-19 November at Messe Frankfurt, Germany at H12.1 / Stand C51. Visitors can learn more information about the new high powered SLS printer, MfgPro236 xS SLS with printed samples of Ultrasint® PA11 carbon fiber and Ultrasint® PA6 Mineral Filled powders from BASF Forward AM.

BASF Forward AM Ultrasint® PA6 MF (XYZ sPro6MF Powder)

Ultrasint® PA6 MF is one of the premier engineering grade production materials available on any platform in 3D printing. Ultrasint® PA6 MF has exceptionally high stiffness, media tightness and enhanced thermal distortion. (Note: Ultrasint® PA6 MF is not available on HP, 3DSYS.)

BASF Forward AM Ultrasint® PA11 Black

BASF Forward AM's Ultrasint® PA11 Black a bio-based material (castor oil). Typical applications include environments with high deformations and/or specific conditions (e.g. chemical, detergents, oil). It does not splinter in most crash circumstances due to its strong ductility. Skin contact applications are possible with Ultrasint® PA11 Black. This best-in-class SLS material is now available on the XYZprinting MfgPro230 xS and MfgPro236 xS.

