XXIV Habano Festival: HABANOS, S.A. COMMEMORATES 50 YEARS OF QUAI D'ORSAY WITH A VERY "SPECIAL" LAUNCH AT THE HABANO FESTIVAL

The new Quai D'Orsay Especial D'Orsay vitola will be marketed worldwide in a special box of 20 Habanos and a gift box of 5 units designed for the occasion

Performances by Roberto Fonseca, Yanet Valdés, Annie Batista , Maikel Dinza, Milagros de los Ángeles and, La Máquina Perfecta provided the musical touch to the celebration

HAVANA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On an elegant evening, Habanos, S.A. celebrated the 50th anniversary of Quai D'Orsay, one of the most refined brands with significant international growth in recent years, during the Mid-week Evening of the XXIV Habano Festival. The event took place at the prestigious Salón de Protocolo Cubanacán (Laguito), providing an exclusive setting that united the elegance and cultural richness of the Franco-Cuban alliance and honoured half a century of tradition and excellence in front of more than 500 guests.

HABANOS, S.A. COMMEMORATES 50 YEARS OF QUAI D'ORSAY WITH A VERY "SPECIAL" LAUNCH AT THE HABANO FESTIVAL

This celebration was ideal for launching the Quai D'Orsay Especial D'Orsay vitola (53 x 153 mm length), an exclusive Habano unique in the brand's portfolio due to its dimensions. Produced in limited quantities, this commemorative ring-marked vitola is presented in a special box of 20 Habanos and a gift box format of 5 units, designed exclusively for this honoring launch.

After an innovative "Light Painting" show, Habanos, S.A.'s vice president of Development Jose Maria Lopez Inchaurbe, highlighted that "With the vitola Especial D'Orsay, we reaffirm our promise to continue offering unique and exceptional experiences with this brand to aficionados around the world".

The Mid-week Evening of the XXIV Habano Festival was transformed into a cosmopolitan experience that fused the best of Cuba and France through a dinner specially designed for the occasion with a meticulous selection of Quai D'Orsay brand vitolas paired with wines from the prestigious French winery Domaine Lafage and premium Cuban rums, all accompanied by musical performances by internationally renowned artists such as Yanet Valdés, Annie Batista, Maikel Dinza, Milagros de los Ángeles and, La Máquina Perfecta, among others.

Quai D'Orsay Especial D'Orsay

Market name: Especial D'Orsay.

Factory name: Sobresalientes.

Measures: 53 ring gauge x 153 mm length.

Tasting notes:

Strength: light.

Wrapper: well stretched, oily, very flexible.

Smoking time: around 55 minutes.

Draw: excellent.

Combustion: perfect.

Pairing: Rum Pacto de Navío. Tawny Ports, very aromatic coffees, silky and rounded whiskies, not too sophisticated.

