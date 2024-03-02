XXIV Habano Festival: HABANOS, S.A. CLOSES THE XXIV HABANO FESTIVAL WITH A TRIBUTE TO TRINIDAD ON ITS 55th ANNIVERSARY

This evening marked the beginning of the "Trinidad Year" celebration

During the event, the brand's great novelty was unveiled: Trinidad Robustos Extra

€17,800,000 new record collection at the traditional Habano Festival Humidor Auction

HAVANA, March 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th Habano Festival concluded with a spectacular Gala Evening, held at Havana's Pabexpo convention center, gathering approximately 1,200 guests on this important occasion which paid tribute to the 55th anniversary of the Trinidad brand. This event, which marks the beginning of the "Trinidad Year", became a very special meeting point for lovers and aficionados of one of the most prestigious brands in the world of premium tobacco.

HABANOS, S.A. CLOSES THE XXIV HABANO FESTIVAL WITH A TRIBUTE TO TRINIDAD ON ITS 55th ANNIVERSARY

The evening was dedicated to celebrating the legacy and excellence of Trinidad, one of the most elegant and exclusive brands in the Habanos, S.A. portfolio and, during the evening, the brand continued to extend its legacy with the presentation of the most important new addition to the brand's standard portfolio in this "Trinidad Year": Trinidad Robustos Extra (50 ring gauge x 155 mm length). It is a vitola that enhances the brands thick ring gauge portfolio and will be available in a new, elegant case in two presentations: a special pack of 12 Habanos and a gift box of 3 units, in which each Habano will be dressed with a permanent foot ring, and an additional 55th anniversary band for the commemorative production.

The arrival of this new vitola was not the only novelty to be announced, as part of the actions prepared in commemoration of the "Trinity Year". The prestigious fashion designer Charaf Tajer has collaborated in the design of the limited series of Trinidad 55th anniversary Fundadores Vintage 10 humidors. 1,000 humidors manufactured by S.T. Dupont, of which the first 55 in the series bear the exclusive design of the renowned French designer. This collaboration highlights the fusion between the art of design and the Habano tradition, offering collectors and Habano enthusiasts a unique piece of great artistic and cultural value.

On such a special occasion, celebrities, and personalities such as members of the diplomatic corps, as well as the performances of renowned artists such as Manolito Simonet and Ivan Valiente, the Vocal Luna group and virtuosos José María Vitier, Niurka González, Bárbara Llanes, Laritza Bacallao or Alisabeth La Santiaguera and Max. All of them made the audience vibrate with traditional Cuban rhythms and the most contemporary melodies, until the moment of the final performance offered by the world-famous Village People.

The most exciting moment of the evening was the presentation of the Habano 2023 Awards, which recognize people who have made a significant contribution to the Habano culture over the past year. In addition, the name of the winning couple of the Habanos World Challenge contest, Mr. Philip Ramos and Mr. Aaron Ignacio were announced.

Habano Award in Communication: Annie Lorenzo

Habano Award in Production: Ana Isel Mederos

Habano Award in Business: Mohammed Mohebi

The finishing touch to this 24th edition of the Habano Festival was the traditional Humidor Auction. On this occasion, as an initial surprise, the first of the 128 Cohiba Tributo Year of the Dragon humidors was auctioned, followed by 7 exclusive pieces representing the global Habanos brands, as well as a special humidor from Trinidad for its 55th anniversary. The funds raised will go to the Cuban Public Health System.

On this occasion, the pieces auctioned raised a total of €17,800,000 The Cohiba humidor obtained the highest amount: €4,500,000.

Corporación Habanos, S.A.

Habanos, S.A. is a world leader in the commercialization of premium cigars both in Cuba and in the rest of the world. For this purpose, it has an exclusive distribution network present in the five continents and in more than 130 territories. For more information, please visit www.habanos.com

Habanos, S.A. commercializes 27 premium brands "Totally handmade", and sheltered by the Habanos Protected Appellations of Origin (P.A.O.) of which Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey, H. Upmann, and Trinidad, stand out, among others. Habanos remain "Totally handmade" for more than 500 years and since then they have become a benchmark worldwide.

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin

