XTEL Accelerates Enterprise Revenue Management with Appointment of Thiago Valsani to Drive Agentic AI and TPM-Analytics Convergence

LEUVEN, Belgium, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEL, the global pioneer in AI-first enterprise solutions for Revenue Management, today announced the appointment of Thiago Valsani as Chief Product Officer. This strategic appointment reinforces XTEL's market dominance by bridging deep Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) business logic with next-generation agentic AI and advanced data architecture.

With over 25 years of dual expertise spanning global CPG operations and enterprise technology, Valsani has held senior leadership roles at industry giants including Mondelēz International, Reckitt, and Cargill. Joining XTEL's executive team and reporting directly to Chairman & CEO Rob Mullen, Valsani will architect the company's product and go-to-market roadmap. His primary mandate is to drive the ultimate technical and commercial convergence of Trade Promotion Management (TPM) and advanced analytics—transforming static revenue strategies into dynamic, self-optimizing closed-loop systems.

"Thiago and I share a definitive technical and commercial vision: the era of decoupled Trade Promotion Management and siloed analytical models is over," said Rob Mullen, Chairman & CEO of XTEL. "To unlock enterprise-scale value for our clients, transactional TPM workflows and prescriptive analytics must be natively fused. The combination of deep manufacturer experience and world-class architectural leadership is exactly what differentiates XTEL. Thiago understands that successfully applying agentic AI requires a foundational, industry-specific data ontology. By structuring the immense complexity of CPG data into a cohesive semantic layer, our AI can move beyond passive recommendations to autonomously execute, monitor, and optimize trade investments."

In his new role, Valsani will oversee the integration of advanced knowledge graphs and ontologies that map the intricate, high-dimensional relationships between product hierarchies, retailer constraints, price elasticities, and consumer behavior. This structured data foundation is critical for enabling XTEL's agentic AI to seamlessly navigate complex data pipelines and execute Revenue Growth Management (RGM) strategies autonomously across global markets.

"Having spent more than two decades on the CPG manufacturer side, Rob and I are completely aligned on the structural realities of this industry: algorithms only drive measurable business impact when complex, fragmented data is unified into high-fidelity models," said Thiago Valsani. "In consumer goods, true Revenue Management excellence is realized when you completely fuse TPM execution with predictive and prescriptive analytics. We are actively refining the critical data ontologies necessary for agentic AI to thrive at scale. By powering our intelligent agents with this structured data layer, we enable clients to transition from retrospective reporting to autonomous, forward-looking strategy execution.

As agentic AI fundamentally rewires the technical landscape of our industry, our platform is built for this exact operational reality. My focus is to ensure XTEL continues deploying the fused business applications that help our clients master data complexity, streamline processes and governance, optimize promotional ROI, and outpace the market."

About XTEL

XTEL is a global leader in AI-first, agentic Revenue Management solutions. By natively fusing Trade Promotion Management with advanced prescriptive analytics and industry-leading semantic data ontologies, XTEL empowers Consumer Packaged Goods companies to master data complexity, automate strategic decision-making, and achieve sustainable, profitable growth through continuous, closed-loop optimization.

For further information, please visit www.xtech.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

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