XSENSOR's Industry-leading Intelligent Dynamic Sensing Platform Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

"XSENSOR's unique products for applications such as continuous skin monitoring, sleep improvement, and human performance have a common foundation in Intelligent Dynamic Sensing. The company has been evolving its market position with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) model that brings exceptional value to its clients," said Charlie Whelan, Consulting Director. "Its sensors provide reliable, valid data and capture dynamic motion that is accurate and repeatable for multiple subjects."

One of its flagship solution areas for this new platform is Continuous Skin Monitoring, which ensures clear information delivery to help clinicians take action while monitoring patients' skin on surgical tables and hospital beds. It identifies and monitors persistent pressure to the precise body location and predicts where pressure ulcers may occur. Another area where XSENSOR brings its market-leading innovations is in measuring human performance. Its advanced gait and motion measuring insoles, gait analysis walkways, and static plantar pressure assessment present the most accurate plantar pressure and gait data available in any test environment.

The XSENSOR ForeSite Intelligent Surface (IS) mattress system enables clinicians to position patients safely in the operation room (OR), which is critical to avoid surgical injuries like neuropathy and pressure wounds. It integrates a sensor array into the surface of an OR table or medical bed mattress and recognizes whether the bed is occupied and the location of potential pressure injuries. The system can also produce a real-time pressure image combined with AI/machine learning (ML) to augment and individualize patient care plans for optimum patient outcomes and workflow optimization, helping clinicians prevent pressure injury to the tissue.

"Leveraging over 25 years of experience, XSENSOR now develops and offers solutions that incorporate emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and data analysis. Furthermore, it nurtures close relationships with its customers to understand their needs and the market shifts when creating its ground-breaking solutions," noted Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst. "It continuously reinforces its strong position in the sensor technology market, building on its proven capabilities, reliable customer service, and unrivaled solutions."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

