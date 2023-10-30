XRP Healthcare takes Ripple's Lead with Expansion into Dubai and Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, renowned for being the first pharma and healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger, has announced its expansion into the thriving healthcare markets of Dubai and the Middle East. This historic move follows in the footsteps of US-based technology company Ripple Labs Inc. and comes at a time when blockchain and crypto adoption is booming in the region.

XRP Healthcare recognizes the Middle East's forward-thinking approach to blockchain and crypto regulation, which is more favourable and progressive compared to many other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom. This strategic expansion aims to benefit from and harness the untapped potential of blockchain technology in healthcare, legislation, investment, and new partnerships, ultimately benefiting consumers and token holders alike.

In a statement, XRP Healthcare's Business Development Officer Laban Roomes noted, "The Middle East has demonstrated a remarkable embrace of innovation and technology, especially in the blockchain and crypto space. This alignment with Dubai's progressive regulatory framework makes it the ideal destination for XRP Healthcare's expansion and upward trajectory. What is important to bear in mind is that XRP Healthcare is a long-term project, with a roadmap reaching into 2027, anyone who wants to share in our vision should fully understand we are not here to make people rich overnight but rather to build a fully functional and real-world utility business consolidating the highly fragmented private healthcare sector, starting in Africa - that has blockchain technology at the heart of it. Our expansion into the Middle East by incorporating XRP Healthcare L.L.C in Dubai positions the company perfectly for accelerated growth, our operations in Africa, and the rest of the world."

Founder of XRP Healthcare Kain Roomes said, "I am thrilled to announce the exciting expansion of XRP Healthcare into the bustling hub of Dubai and the broader Middle East. This move represents a significant leap in our journey, one that combines healthcare innovation with the transformative power of blockchain technology. Dubai and the Middle East offer a uniquely fertile ground for our endeavours. It's a region known for its forward-thinking approach to business, blockchain technology, and an unmatched commitment to fostering innovation. This environment aligns perfectly with our vision of a healthier world powered by the convergence of healthcare and blockchain. As a company, we are bringing a fresh perspective to the private healthcare industry, specializing in mergers and acquisitions starting in Africa. Our approach is grounded in transparency, security, and efficiency, which are the hallmarks of what we have set out to achieve. In a world where data integrity and privacy are paramount, we are proud to be creating solutions that redefine how healthcare mergers and acquisitions will be conducted. As part of our expansion, we will be collaborating with local healthcare professionals, businesses, and investors in Dubai and the Middle East, with the main goal of enhancing patient care on a global scale."

XRP Healthcare partnered with The Burnratty Investment Group earlier in the year - the company has a distinctive approach that involves Mergers and Acquisitions, consolidating and rolling up profitable healthcare facilities and practices in Africa. XRP Healthcare has already revealed that this positions the company for an eventual Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will offer an exciting opportunity for both share and token holders.

XRP Healthcare's long-term vision focuses on the growth of the project, which in turn will have a profound impact on consumers' healthcare experiences globally - its expansion into Dubai and the Middle East underscores a commitment to creating a brighter future for healthcare through mergers, acquisitions and blockchain innovation.

About XRP Healthcare:

XRP Healthcare is a leading blockchain-powered healthcare company dedicated to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and security in the healthcare industry. With a focus on merging healthcare facilities and practices, XRP Healthcare aims to drive long-term growth and innovation. Their innovative approach leverages blockchain technology to reshape healthcare services, making them more accessible and efficient for all.

