DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare proudly announces its sponsorship of the upcoming Ehlers-Danlos Society event in Philadelphia this July 17th – 21st.

Dedicated to raising awareness and support for individuals living with any of the types of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) or hypermobility spectrum disorders (HSD), this event will be a beacon of hope and solidarity for the EDS and HSD community.

XRP Healthcare Sponsors The Ehlers-Danlos Society, with Vital Support via its Prescription Savings Card

EDS and HSD are a group of heritable connective tissue disorders characterized by joint hypermobility, widespread musculoskeletal pain, multiple other concerns termed comorbidities, and, in EDS, fragile body tissues that more easily scar, tear or rupture. Managing EDS and HSD often involves a complex treatment regimen, including prescription medications to alleviate pain and other associated conditions.

As part of its commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and affordability, XRP Healthcare introduced the XRP Healthcare prescription savings card last year. Now seamlessly integrated into the XRPH App/wallet and available to download on Google Play and iOS store, this innovative solution empowers individuals with EDS or HSD to access their prescribed medications at significantly reduced costs – with the added benefit of being paid $1.00 of XRPH tokens each time they use the card.

The XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card offers savings of up to 80% off prescriptions and medications essential for managing EDS and HSD, including pain relievers, muscle relaxants, topical creams and patches, and gastrointestinal medications. With access to over 68,000 pharmacies in the USA, including Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and Walgreens, individuals diagnosed with EDS or HSD can now enjoy substantial savings on their necessary treatments.

"We are thrilled to support the EDS and HSD community through our sponsorship of this important charity event," said Kain Roomes, CEO and founder of XRP Healthcare. "At XRP Healthcare, we believe that everyone deserves access to affordable healthcare solutions. Our prescription savings card has the potential to save individuals with EDS or HSD hundreds of dollars annually, ensuring they can afford the medications they need to manage their condition effectively."

As part of the sponsorship, the event will feature a special presentation by the Ehlers-Danlos Society, including an interview with Lara Bloom, President and CEO of the society in the next issue of the XRP Healthcare magazine – physical copies will be available for attendees at the event, as well as from chosen locations throughout Africa, America, United Kingdom and Europe.

Professor Bloom has been a tireless advocate for individuals living with EDS and HSD, and her insights will provide invaluable support and inspiration to attendees.

"I am deeply grateful to XRP Healthcare for their generous support of our charity event," said Lara Bloom. "Their dedication to improving access to affordable healthcare aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals living with EDS or HSD. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this challenging condition."

The Ehlers-Danlos Society event in Philadelphia promises to be a transformative gathering, uniting individuals, healthcare professionals, and advocates in the shared goal of raising awareness and support for EDS and HSD. Through initiatives like the XRP Healthcare prescription savings card, the EDS and HSD community can look forward to brighter and more accessible healthcare futures.

About XRP Healthcare:

XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform on the XRP Ledger, enabling fast global payments, improving healthcare access in emerging markets, and creating real-world utility by transforming global healthcare through mergers, acquisitions and blockchain.

About the Ehlers-Danlos Society:

The Ehlers-Danlos Society is a global community of patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates dedicated to advancing research, education, and support for individuals living with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) or hypermobility spectrum disorder (HSD) and related disorders and is based in New York, USA.

