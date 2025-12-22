XRP Healthcare® Secures Global Trademark Protection at the Intersection of Healthcare Services and XRP-Powered Payments

Multi-jurisdiction trademark coverage reinforces XRP Healthcare's position across digital health, pharmacy networks, and XRP-based payment infrastructure

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare today announced the continued expansion of its XRP Healthcare® trademark portfolio, securing protection across healthcare services, digital health technology, and payment-related infrastructure in multiple global jurisdictions.

The XRP Healthcare® trademark is registered in the United States under Classes 9 and 44, with established registrations in the United Kingdom, European Union, United Arab Emirates, and Uganda, and additional jurisdictions currently in process as part of the company's ongoing international trademark strategy.

The trademark registrations in the United Kingdom, European Union, United Arab Emirates, and Uganda were secured and announced over the past two years as part of a phased, jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction approach. These earlier registrations established foundational protection across key healthcare and emerging markets. The recent United States registrations under Classes 9 and 44 further strengthen this framework, completing a multi-market trademark perimeter aligned with healthcare services, digital health, and XRP-powered payment infrastructure.

The dual U.S. trademark coverage provides integrated protection spanning digital health platforms and healthcare software infrastructure, virtual healthcare payment use cases leveraging XRP-based settlement infrastructure, and pharmacy services and healthcare delivery models. This legal framework underpins XRP Healthcare's operating model at the convergence of healthcare and payments while reducing brand and execution risk.

XRP Healthcare already operates a live Prescription Savings Card program in the United States, accepted at approximately 68,000 pharmacies nationwide and in continuous use since March 2022. This established footprint demonstrates real-world integration within the U.S. healthcare ecosystem and provides a practical distribution foundation for broader digital payment and healthcare initiatives.

The XRP Healthcare® trademark is owned by a related IP holding entity and licensed to the group's operating companies, including XRP Healthcare LLC, which focuses on healthcare payment infrastructure, wallet technology, and ecosystem tools, and XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., which focuses on healthcare acquisitions, pharmacy networks, AI-enabled healthcare services, and international expansion.

As part of its ecosystem, XRP Healthcare operates the XRPH Wallet, an open-source, non-custodial, XRPL-native payment wallet designed for healthcare-related payment workflows. The wallet does not store or transmit protected health information, follows a HIPAA-grade standard architecture (design-led, not regulatory certification), and supports XRP, XRPH, and RLUSD. Healthcare providers and pharmacies may deploy the XRPH Wallet directly or build their own compliant payment solutions using XRP Healthcare's open-source framework.

XRP Healthcare's acquisition and expansion strategy is being executed through XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., which is pursuing a proposed public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada, subject to regulatory review, market conditions, and customary approvals.

As part of its capital-markets preparation, XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. has engaged experienced capital-markets advisors, including ARC Group, in shaping its public-market structure, governance framework, and transaction readiness. Advisory input has included guidance from ARC Group leadership, including its founder Abraham Cinta, alongside senior advisors such as Charles Chong. These advisory engagements are non-controlling and do not constitute sponsorship, underwriting, or funding commitments.

By securing trademark protection across healthcare services and digital payment infrastructure, XRP Healthcare has established a framework that supports future payment-rail participation, integrations, partnerships, and licensing opportunities aligned with compliant healthcare payment use cases, including pharmacy and provider workflows in the United States and Africa.

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is building a global healthcare platform spanning digital payment infrastructure, AI-enabled healthcare tools, and physical healthcare operations, with a focus on compliant architecture, institutional alignment, and sustainable value creation.

For more information, visit: https://www.xrphealthcare.ai, explore the XRP Healthcare ecosystem at www.xrphtoken.com, or follow XRP Healthcare on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding proposed capital-markets activities, planned expansions, anticipated partnerships, healthcare acquisitions, payment-infrastructure development, licensing opportunities, and the potential public listing of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, availability of financing, operational execution, and changes in economic or industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. XRP Healthcare and its affiliated entities undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Kain Roomes

Founder & CEO

Direct: +971 50 401 0662

www.xrphealthcare.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850075/XRP_Healthcare.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365357/5691929/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg