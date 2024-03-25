DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Isansys Lifecare, a leading innovator in the digital healthcare technology sector, to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services across Uganda. This collaboration is set to transform patient care through the integration of advanced patient monitoring systems into the pharmacies, medical centres and hospitals they are set to acquire during this year throughout the country.

XRP Healthcare Partner with NHS collaborator Isansys Lifecare to Revolutionize Healthcare Services in Uganda

Isansys Lifecare, under the visionary leadership of Keith Errey, has distinguished itself in the global healthcare technology market, especially through its successful partnership with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, and leading hospitals in Scandinavia and Europe.

This collaboration has underscored Isansys' capability to implement scalable and impactful patient monitoring solutions within complex healthcare systems, a precedent that promises significant advancements for Uganda's healthcare landscape.

The partnership is buoyed by Isansys Lifecare's proven track record with the NHS and the strategic leadership of Keith Errey, who has successfully guided companies to public listings. This background ensures that XRP Healthcare's initiative is supported by unparalleled expertise and experience, critical for achieving its goals of better healthcare for all in Uganda.

Through this partnership, XRP Healthcare aims to deploy Isansys' Patient Status Engine (PSE). This cutting-edge, continuous monitoring platform will enable remote patient monitoring (RPM), particularly beneficial in Uganda's remote areas. This initiative will also focus on enhancing operational efficiency, considerably reducing healthcare costs, and significantly improving patient care and safety across all healthcare facilities involved in the merger and acquisition process allowing patients to be treated from home, freeing up valuable bed spaces and being able to prioritize more urgent cases.

Isansys Lifecare's technology is designed for seamless integration and scalability, ensuring that the healthcare facilities acquired by XRP Healthcare can maintain high standards of care and operational efficiency, irrespective of their size. This strategic partnership also supports research and development efforts to introduce new healthcare solutions specifically tailored to meet the unique challenges of Uganda's healthcare system.

XRP Healthcare and Isansys Lifecare are committed to ensuring the success of this partnership through careful planning and execution, including assessing infrastructure needs, providing comprehensive training for medical and technical staff on-site, and navigating regulatory compliance to meet Uganda's healthcare standards.

Keith Errey, CEO of Isansys Lifecare, commented "We are excited to partner with XRP Healthcare to bring cutting-edge healthcare technology to its private healthcare facilities in Uganda. Isansys' advanced patient monitoring systems will play a crucial role in upgrading and implementing new systems for private medical centres and hospitals once acquired by XRP Healthcare. Our technology is perfectly positioned to revolutionize homecare of patients, offering continuous monitoring and personalized insights to improve patient outcomes."

Whitney Lynn, Chairman of XRP Healthcare stated, "This partnership with Isansys Lifecare represents a significant milestone in our mission to enhance healthcare services in Uganda. By integrating Isansys' innovative technology into the acquisitions we will be acquiring this year, we are poised to set new standards for patient care and operational efficiency. Together, we are committed to creating a healthier future for the people of Uganda as the first country in our Africa-wide strategy".

CEO of XRP Healthcare Kain Roomes said, " I am more than pleased to announce our partnership with Isansys Lifecare, a collaboration that promises to revolutionize healthcare delivery in Uganda. By integrating Isansys' cutting-edge patient monitoring technology with our recent and successful import of the first NASA-designed ventilator, facilitated by our esteemed shipping partner DHL into Uganda, we are poised to make significant strides in improving healthcare outcomes and saving lives across Africa. This partnership represents a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence - I am confident that together, we will positively impact countless lives by delivering advanced, life-saving healthcare solutions to those who need them most."

About XRP Healthcare:

XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform on the XRP Ledger, enabling fast global payments, improving healthcare access in emerging markets, and creating real-world utility by transforming global healthcare through mergers, acquisitions and blockchain.

About Isansys Lifecare:

Isansys Lifecare is at the forefront of digital healthcare technology, specializing in developing advanced patient monitoring systems that enhance patient care and operational efficiencies within healthcare systems globally.

Together, XRP Healthcare and Isansys Lifecare have the tools to set a new standard for healthcare services in Uganda, leveraging technology to create a healthier future for all.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370271/XRP_Healthcare.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365357/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg