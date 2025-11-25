DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare LLC, the first company to launch a HIPAA-grade, open-source, non-custodial healthcare payment wallet on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) in 2023, today announced the expanded rollout of its XRPH Wallet across both the United States pharmacy sector and East Africa's rapidly growing clinic and medical distribution markets.

XRP Healthcare LLC Expands First HIPAA-Grade, Open-Source XRPH Wallet Into U.S. and East African Pharmacy Markets

The XRPH Wallet enables pharmacies, outpatient clinics, distributors, and healthcare suppliers to send and receive real-time payments in XRP, XRPH, and RLUSD, with settlement finality in 3–5 seconds and average transaction fees under $0.001.

The wallet is available for free worldwide on Google Play and the App Store.

A Massive Addressable Market Across Two Strategic Healthcare Regions

United States Healthcare Market

68,000+ pharmacies (independent, chain, community)

200,000+ outpatient clinics, urgent care centers & medical offices

4.5 billion+ annual pharmacy transactions

Pharmacy market value: $535 billion (2024)

East Africa Healthcare Market (Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania)

45,000+ registered pharmacies

100,000+ clinics and medical access points

One of the world's fastest-growing digital health corridors

Pharmaceutical sector expected to exceed $60 billion by 2030

Combined, these regions represent over 400,000 potential healthcare access points and a multi-hundred-billion-dollar transaction landscape.

Five-Year Outlook: 3–5% Market Penetration

XRP Healthcare LLC projects capturing 3–5% of the combined U.S. and East African pharmacy & clinic market within five years, equating to:

12,000 to 20,000+ healthcare providers onboarded

Tens of millions of blockchain-settled healthcare transactions annually

Significant industry-wide savings through near-zero-fee payments

Faster liquidity cycles, especially for cross-border medical supply chains

This growth plan positions the XRPH Wallet as a leading infrastructure layer for next-generation healthcare payments.

First in the World: HIPAA-Grade, Open-Source Healthcare Payments on the XRP Ledger

Launched in 2023, the XRPH Wallet is the first and remains the only healthcare payment platform offering:

Open-source codebase (public for transparency & audit)

HIPAA-grade architecture

Non-custodial asset control

Native XRPL performance

Global availability from day one

Support for XRP, XRPH & RLUSD

On-chain invoicing for clinics and distributors

"Our goal from the beginning was to create a healthcare payment ecosystem that is transparent, secure, fast, and accessible to providers everywhere," said a spokesperson for XRP Healthcare LLC. "Being the first HIPAA-grade, open-source XRPL wallet for healthcare means we can help pharmacies and clinics—from major U.S. networks to emerging East African health corridors—transition into real-time digital payments with ease."

Modern Features Tailored for Healthcare Providers

Multi-token settlement: XRP, XRPH, RLUSD

Instant blockchain-based invoicing

QR code & one-tap retail checkout

Multi-currency balance display (USD, EUR, GBP, UGX, AED)

HIPAA-grade privacy

Non-custodial wallet structure

Public open-source codebase

Near-zero transaction fees

Free global download

The global healthcare payment industry—valued at $3.5 trillion (World Bank, 2024)—is rapidly transitioning toward digital-first, real-time settlement models. The XRPH Wallet's speed, cost efficiency, and open-source accessibility align directly with these global trends.

XRP Healthcare LLC Ecosystem

XRPH Wallet — Open-source, HIPAA-grade, real-time payment wallet

— Open-source, HIPAA-grade, real-time payment wallet XRPH Token — Healthcare utility token powering XRPL-based settlement

About XRP Healthcare LLC

XRP Healthcare LLC is the first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Founded in London in 2022 and incorporated in Dubai in 2023, the company develops open-source, non-custodial, HIPAA-grade blockchain payment solutions for pharmacies, clinics, and healthcare suppliers worldwide.

XRP Healthcare LLC operates independently of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., which focuses on healthcare acquisitions, pharmacy M&A, and AI-driven medical solutions.

Learn more at www.xrphtoken.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding growth projections, adoption, and future operational plans. Actual results may differ due to market conditions, regulatory factors, or other variables.

