XRP Healthcare celebrates its first listing on Bitrue

XRP Healthcare (XRPH) paired with (USDT) is now live on the Bitrue exchange, and available for trading.

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its roadmap and continuing to realize its objectives - XRP Healthcare has announced noteworthy partnerships such as ScriptCo, the first and only pharmacy in America selling medication at cost price, saving its customers thousands of dollars each year. As well as the inclusion of some stellar team members, such as the Head of Global Strategy Brian J Esposito who ranks amongst the world's Top 10 CEOs and NASA-affiliated Chief Medical Officer Marc O'Griofa who is a fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine.

Today's listing is also an indication of things to come, and a manifestation of the work accomplished since launching their company at the Sologenic meet-up event in November 2022. The XRPH team has been working diligently behind the scenes to ensure that its objectives are expeditiously met.

This listing is a welcomed breath of fresh air into the crypto-verse, as the vision of XRP Healthcare is estimable and a much-needed one. The Pharma and Healthcare Web3 company will give users a choice of products and services on their platform, ranging from naturopathy, holistic, generic, and brand medications – the building out of a virtual metaverse Clinic where clients can have anonymous counselling and therapy sessions by choosing an avatar.

XRP Healthcare will be trading its token under the ticker XRPH, against the USDT pair. Additionally, holders of XRPH will have the ability to stake their tokens on Bitrue for 30 days receiving a 50% APY which will be paid out at the end of the staking period.

The XRPH/USDT pair can be purchased on the Bitrue Exchange.

Finally, XRPH has black-holed its 100,000,000 tokens, signifying a finite supply, no more tokens will ever be created.

XRP Healthcare is a UK based company and was established in September 2022, it is the first Pharmaceutical and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger, with strong objectives to bring needed innovation to the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industry. XRPH intends to do this by simplifying and creating fast payments/transactions between market participants, and by bringing transparency by way of tracking pharmaceuticals from "inception to the consumer", combating the multi-billion dollar counterfeit medicine industry, with an interface for interactive engagement between consumers and healthcare service providers via the mobile and web app.

