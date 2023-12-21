DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, a leading player in the healthcare industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Keith Errey, founder of Isansys, as a strategic advisor to the company. With an illustrious career marked by leadership in healthcare innovation and a proven track record of success, Keith brings invaluable expertise to the XRP Healthcare team.

XRP Healthcare Appoints Digital Healthcare Evangelist and Isansys Founder Keith Errey as Strategic Advisor

Keith Errey is widely recognized for his pivotal role in establishing and leading Isansys, a world-leading medtech, medical device, and digital healthcare company. The company, under his guidance, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing remote patient monitoring through its groundbreaking Patient Status Engine (PSE). This innovative platform employs wearable sensors and wireless communication to continuously collect vital signs and physiological data, enabling real-time monitoring across diverse patient populations.

Isansys has collaborated with healthcare institutions, and organisations, and supported many clinical research trials, most notably its collaboration with the NHS (National Health Service) to deploy the PSE into hospital and home care settings. These partnerships aim to improve patient care, enable early intervention, and enhance healthcare efficiency.

Isansys' commitment to excellence has garnered prestigious awards, including being named the 'Best Medtech Company' in the UK Medtech 50 and receiving the 'Best Established Medtech Company' accolade at the 2021 UK IT Industry Awards. These recognitions underscore Isansys' dedication to improving patient outcomes and enhancing healthcare efficiency on a global scale.

Keith Errey's appointment as an advisor to XRP Healthcare reflects the company's commitment to strategic growth and innovation in the healthcare sector. With his extensive experience, including successfully taking a previous company public, Keith brings a wealth of knowledge to guide XRP Healthcare in its mission to consolidate the highly fragmented private healthcare industry in Africa through mergers, acquisitions, and blockchain solutions.

Commenting on his new role, Keith Errey expressed enthusiasm about joining XRP Healthcare, stating, "I am excited to be part of the XRP Healthcare team and contribute to their mission of transforming the healthcare landscape in Africa. The potential for innovation and positive impact is immense, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive strategic initiatives and contribute to the company's success."

XRP Healthcare Founder Kain Roomes welcomed Keith Errey, stating, "We are thrilled to have Keith on board as a strategic advisor. His visionary leadership and proven expertise in healthcare innovation align perfectly with our goals at XRP Healthcare. We are confident that Keith's guidance will play a crucial role in our continued success and our commitment to reshaping healthcare in Africa."

Business Development officer Laban Roomes also commented on Keith's appointment with this statement: "Keith was introduced to us through Spiritus Medical, NASA-Licensees ventilator manufacturers. Their collaboration helped deliver the first NASA-designed ventilator to Uganda. After engaging with Keith, it became evident that our goals were aligned. His wealth of experience, particularly with NHS, and pioneering technology capable of potentially saving organizations billions annually, convinced us to offer him the position. He'll play a pivotal role in navigating our roadmap's next phases."

About XRP Healthcare:

XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform on the XRP Ledger, enabling fast global payments, improving healthcare access in emerging markets, and creating real-world utility by transforming global healthcare through mergers, acquisitions and blockchain - www.xrphealthcare.com

About Isansys:

Founded in 2010, Isansys is a global leader in MedTech, medical devices, and digital healthcare, pioneering the development of the Patient Status Engine, the most comprehensive, wireless, and user-friendly advanced patient monitoring platform - www.isansys.com

