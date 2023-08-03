XRP Healthcare and Spiritus Medical Partner to Revolutionize Healthcare in Africa

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare and Spiritus Medical is thrilled to announce their strategic collaboration, set to transform the healthcare landscape in Africa. This groundbreaking partnership aims to bring cutting-edge medical technology to the region, starting with the integration of the SPIRITUS VITALITY Ventilator into newly acquired medical facilities in East Africa, with Uganda as the initial focus.

The SPIRITUS VITALITY Ventilator was developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory during the COVID pandemic times and made in the USA. The original design was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization and is a crucial technology that can address the critical shortage of conventional ventilators in Africa. Its rigorous testing and evaluation ensure its reliability and efficacy in treating almost all patients needing mechanical ventilation.

Spiritus Medical Inc, a dedicated player in the medical device industry, has streamlined manufacturing processes and optimized supply chains, allowing for rapid scaling up of production to meet global ventilator demand.

The SPIRITUS VITALITY Ventilator introduces a revolutionary approach to ventilatory support, offering numerous advantages to the healthcare sector. By adopting this device, the significantly more expensive full-featured ventilators can be reserved for the most severe cases, thereby addressing the pressing equipment shortage. Its straightforward design, characterized by minimal parts, ensures effortless assembly and maintenance. Furthermore, this streamlined construction paves the way for cost-efficient mass production, ensuring the ventilator remains both affordable and widely accessible. Moreover, its versatility proves invaluable, as it seamlessly integrates into diverse environments, from field hospitals to high-capacity healthcare facilities.

XRP Healthcare Africa, a subsidiary of XRP Healthcare, will distribute the SPIRITUS VITALITY Ventilator technology to both private and public healthcare establishments across the African region, starting with Uganda. By seamlessly integrating this advanced technology into their medical facilities, XRP Healthcare empowers healthcare professionals in Africa to address respiratory challenges with unmatched precision and efficiency.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing the ventilator shortage, XRP Healthcare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to Africa. The VITALITY ventilator provides essential support for patients suffering from various respiratory ailments, significantly improving patient care.

XRP Healthcare plans to make the SPIRITUS VITALITY Ventilator available for purchase on its decentralized marketplace, using its native utility token, XRPH. This inclusive approach ensures that advanced healthcare solutions, including ventilator technologies, are accessible to a broader population.

Founder of XRP Healthcare Kain Roomes emphasizes the significance of this partnership in combatting severe respiratory diseases and making healthcare available to all, regardless of privilege, he stated: "This momentous partnership, aligned with Spiritus Medical and their relationship with NASA, demonstrates our commitment to providing healthcare for all, worldwide. Our collaboration will help combat severe respiratory diseases, saving lives in Africa and beyond."

Further to the above, Joseph J. Swantack, Co-founder & President of Spiritus Medical Inc also expressed his enthusiasm: "As a team, we are excited at the prospect of making our NASA-designed Ventilator available to clinics, medical centres, and hospitals by working closely with XRP Healthcare as they enter Uganda to consolidate and upgrade the highly fragmented private healthcare system. Our NASA-designed Ventilator will be crucial as a more affordable solution in countries such as Uganda to help combat the many respiratory diseases which will ultimately lead to saving lives."

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering exceptional healthcare solutions to Africa and beyond. By harnessing the transformative power of the SPIRITUS VITALITY Ventilator, XRP Healthcare and Spiritus Medical aim to improve patient care and address critical healthcare challenges in the region.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168382/XRP_Healthcare.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983109/4194100/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

SOURCE XRP Healthcare