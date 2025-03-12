XRP Healthcare Acquires Pharma Ville, a Retail and Wholesale Pharmacy Chain in Uganda

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, a pioneering force in healthcare innovation, has officially acquired Pharma Ville, a leading retail and wholesale pharmacy chain in Uganda.

This strategic acquisition marks XRP Healthcare's entry into Africa's rapidly evolving healthcare sector, laying the foundation for scalable, technology-driven pharmaceutical distribution across the continent.

With two retail pharmacies and five wholesale distribution centres strategically positioned across Uganda, Pharma Ville's established infrastructure enhances medicine accessibility nationwide. The acquisition strengthens XRP Healthcare's ability to streamline pharmaceutical supply chains and expand its footprint in Africa's healthcare market.

Shonubi Musoke & Co. Advocates, one of Uganda's premier law firms and a partner of the globally renowned Norton Rose Fulbright, advised XRP Healthcare in this transaction, ensuring a seamless legal and regulatory transition.

Pharma Ville plays a pivotal role in Uganda's healthcare sector, working closely with the National Medical Stores (NMS) and Joint Medical Stores (JMS) to ensure a steady and reliable supply of essential medicines.

The acquisition includes 60 registered pharmaceutical products, 18 products ready for immediate commercialization, and 70 additional products in the pipeline awaiting regulatory approval.

Additionally, Pharma Ville has distribution agreements with eight global pharmaceutical suppliers, reinforcing its strong supply chain network:

Toros Group ( Switzerland ) – Orthopedic supplies

) – Orthopedic supplies Ascensia Switzerland ( Germany ) – Diabetic care solutions

) – Diabetic care solutions Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( Bangladesh ) – Human drugs

) – Human drugs Amanta Health Care Limited ( India ) – Intravenous fluids

) – Intravenous fluids Forans Latvia ( Latvia ) – Diabetic care products

) – Diabetic care products Mediteks ( Turkey ) – Surgical equipment

) – Surgical equipment Naari Pharma Pvt Limited ( India ) – Human drugs

) – Human drugs Universal Corporation Limited ( Kenya ) – Human drugs

Richard Kitonsa (MPS), Founder and CEO of Pharma Ville, emphasized the transformative impact of this acquisition:

"Joining XRP Healthcare is transformative. We can now rapidly scale our operations, introduce innovative technologies, and better serve Uganda's healthcare needs."

Whitney Lynn, Chairman of XRP Healthcare, underscored the company's mission:

"Our goal is simple—make essential medicines more accessible and affordable. This acquisition is a major step toward achieving that."

Kain Roomes, CEO of XRP Healthcare, highlighted the opportunity within Uganda's healthcare sector:

"Uganda's fragmented pharmaceutical landscape presents immense potential. By integrating Pharma Ville, we can deliver immediate impact—improving access to essential medicines and optimizing healthcare delivery."

Laban Roomes, COO of XRP Healthcare, emphasized the groundwork laid for expansion:

"We have spent significant time in Uganda developing the legal and operational frameworks necessary to scale this business rapidly. Our efforts will drive long-term improvements in healthcare accessibility."

Pharma Ville will undergo immediate operational upgrades, including:

Advanced inventory management to optimize supply chains

Upgraded licensing to expand product offerings

Enhanced distribution channels for wider reach

Digital payment integration for seamless transactions

New CRM systems to improve customer engagement

By Q4, Pharma Ville will rebrand as XRP Healthcare, aligning with the company's vision for innovation and healthcare excellence.

The XRPH AI app, a multilingual healthcare assistant, is already live and integrated into Pharma Ville's digital platform (www.pharmaville.ai). The AI-driven tool provides medical guidance in Luganda, Swahili, Kinyarwanda, French, and English.

In an upcoming update, users will be able to upload images of medical conditions for AI-assisted preliminary assessments, with direct referrals to healthcare professionals for critical cases.

Peter Waiswa, a strategic advisor to UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and now XRP Healthcare, praised the acquisition's significance:

"This acquisition strengthens Uganda's healthcare sector, fosters economic growth, and introduces essential technologies to the industry. It's a major step forward for healthcare accessibility in Uganda."

With Africa's healthcare market projected to reach $259 billion by 2030, and the digital health segment—encompassing AI-driven solutions—expected to grow to $16.6 billion, XRP Healthcare is strategically positioned to capitalize on these transformative opportunities.

XRP Healthcare holds registered trademarks in Uganda, the UAE, and the UK, with ongoing global registrations, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and brand excellence.

Additionally, XRP Healthcare has informed its community of an upcoming global announcement, separate from its African expansion, to be revealed this quarter. This development reflects the company's broader strategic ambitions and commitment to advancing global healthcare solutions.

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is a pioneering healthcare solutions provider leveraging AI and strategic acquisitions to enhance healthcare accessibility and efficiency. By integrating digital innovation with traditional pharmaceutical distribution, XRP Healthcare is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare delivery in emerging markets.

