XPPen Engages Italy's Creative Community at Romics April 2026, Exploring the Role of Digital Tools in Comic Creation

ROME, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPPen, a leading global brand in digital art innovation, made a significant appearance at Romics April 2026 — the International Festival of Comics, Animation, Cinema, and Games — held in Italy from April 9 to 12. Drawing more than 150,000 visitors, the event offered XPPen a premier platform to engage Italy's creative community and reinforce its growing presence across the European market.

XPPen x Romics 2026 XPPen x Romics 2026

At its exhibition booth, XPPen showcased a comprehensive lineup of professional-grade pen displays and drawing tablets for artists. Visitors were invited to experience the devices firsthand, exploring the precision, pressure sensitivity, and responsiveness that have made XPPen a trusted name among digital creators worldwide.

The Magic Drawing Pad is the industry's first professional mobile standalone drawing tablet, built for creators who need a full drawing experience anywhere. The Magic Note Pad, the world's first 3-in-1 color note pad, redefines digital note-taking for professionals, students, and creatives alike. The compact Artist 12 3rd proved a crowd favorite, turning heads with its innovative industrial design while delivering a lightweight 719g body paired with the X4 Smart Chip Stylus for a portable punch well above its size. Rounding out the showcase was the acclaimed Artist Pro series, offering tools for creators at every stage.

A highlight of XPPen's presence was its partnership with Silly Studios, an Italian independent comic publishing house best known for The Little Trashmaid and Simply Silly. XPPen sat down with CEO Davide Valente to discuss the studio's creative vision and the role of digital tools in their work.

Davide emphasized that while strong foundational drawing skills remain critical, digital tools have become indispensable to how artists develop and work today. "XPPen has given us a huge hand in this fundamental aspect, and our artists are starting to use it much more frequently and expand their skills thanks to XPPen," he said. "I definitely see a bright future in this respect and it will only get better."

XPPen's participation at Romics April 2026 reflects its ongoing commitment to engaging artists and creators around the world. True to its mission of delivering cutting-edge, accessible tools — for everyone from independent illustrators to studio professionals — XPPen looks forward to connecting with creative communities at leading events worldwide.

For more information about XPPen and its products, visit www.xp-pen.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961420/XPPen_x_Romics_2026.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961421/XPPen_x_Romics_2026_1.jpg