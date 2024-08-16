XPPen Celebrates 19th Anniversary by Championing 'Original is Original' Theme, Honoring Global Creatives

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XPPen, the world's leading digital art innovation brand, proudly marks its 19th anniversary with a series of grand events themed 'Original is Original.' This milestone is commemorated through the launch of the Future Me 2024 XPPen global drawing contest and the introduction of the upcoming Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), featuring a 4K ultravision display and unparalleled color performance. In addition, with promotional extravaganzas and a variety of thrilling online events, this celebration is designed to offer a heartfelt tribute to creatives across the globe.

"Future Me is the theme of the global drawing contest initiated by XPPen on its 19th anniversary. It is an art and cultural exchange platform for all art creators and a place where everyone can encourage each other, express different voices, and exchange different art forms," stated Amy Yuan, Marketing Director at XPPen. She further highlighted the essence of this event, "Creation is a dialogue between an individual and the world. It represents an open attitude, free will, and a curious spirit. Let creation continue and let creatives bloom!"

Over recent years, XPPen has made remarkable strides in enhancing its product and brand strength. The trail-blazing 16,384 pressure levels empowered by its proprietary X3 Pro smart chip technology, the innovative products like Magic Drawing Pad, and the X3 Pro Roller Stylus honored by the Red Dot Award, are testaments to XPPen's technological prowess. At the same time, XPPen remains dedicated to being a companion and advocate for artistic expression globally.

Future Me 2024 XPPen Global Drawing Contest

XPPen provides not only professional digital drawing products but also a creative community for creators to engage and interact. As part of the festivities, XPPen is launching the Future Me drawing contest, inviting artists worldwide to envision and depict their future selves. The contest, featuring separate categories for graphic design and animation, runs from August 16th to October 15th. Prizes include cash awards, the latest XPPen product, trophies, and certificates. Join now by clicking: https://bit.ly/4dlK84j

Moreover, globally renowned artists have been invited to witness and participate in this grand event, including Clinton Jones, a well-known 3D creator known for his community and massive 3D challenge Eternal Ascent, and Jake Parker, the founder of Inktober, will lend their expertise to evaluate and celebrate the creative talents of participants. With the intriguing theme 'Future Me,' Jones expressed his anticipation: "You can use it to express a version of yourself that's achieved a long-time dream or a vision of yourself and how you've changed and developed over time. I can't wait to see how each one of you interprets that in your unique way."

Upcoming New Addition of XPPen Lineup

In conjunction with the anniversary celebration, XPPen will unveil another digital drawing display, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), on August 26th. Featuring a 19-inch 4K ultravision display with unparalleled color performance verified by Calman, as well as dual X3 Pro styli, this new choice enables professional creatives to capture vivid inspiration in richer detail. The Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) will also suit diverse usage scenarios, epitomizing XPPen's technological innovation and user-centric design. Participants in the anniversary events and the drawing contest will be able to win this latest product.

Grab the Benefits: Save Up to 46% Off

From August 16th to September 16th, XPPen will host another special event, Fenix's Adventure of Mysterious Box, on its official website. During this period, users can log in daily to participate in interactive activities and win exclusive rewards such as discount codes, gift packages, Deco 640, Magic Drawing Pad, and other surprising items.

In addition, XPPen's official store will offer discounts of up to 46% off during the celebration, customers making purchases also stand a chance to win their orders for free. A series of lottery draws will also be held on XPPen's social media accounts and official community.

Through this initiative, XPPen continues to support and inspire the global creative community, fostering a vibrant space for artistic expression and innovation. Join XPPen's 19th anniversary celebration and rediscover the power of originality. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/4fGtBcV

