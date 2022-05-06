XPON's WONDARISⓇ BECOMES GOOGLE CMU PARTNER

NEWSTEAD, Australia, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XPON Technologies Group Ltd (ASX:XPN) (XPON or the Company), a marketing technology and cloud business providing mission-critical software and solutions to corporate and mid-tier enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Europe, is pleased to share news of a new partnership between its cloud-based Customer Data Platform Wondaris andⓇ Google's Customer Matching Uploader (CMU) program.

Highlights

Integration builds on XPON's existing relationship with Google

The new partnership extends the reach of Wondaris and drives awareness to millions of Google Ads customers

Wondaris joins a group of 3rd party integrators approved by Google to upload Customer Match Segments within the Google Ads platform

Integration enables faster first party data into google ads for Wondaris Customers

Google Ads users can now access the Wondaris Customer Data Platform within the Google Ads UI

Google's Customer Match is an advertising tool that enables users to create custom segments from their existing customers by leveraging their first party data. Previously, users had to manually upload data files, or invest in development to build through Google's API.

Through the partnership, Wondaris joins a group of endorsed 3rd party providers that are able to upload this data via a native integration, thereby mitigating the data security and integrity risks involved with manual data entry processes.

The Wondaris, CMU partnership allows clients to upload high-value audiences securely through simple and clickable workflows.

"We are excited to offer this powerful automation tool for our customers," remarked Wondaris CEO Simon Pereira. "Through the CMU integration, a process that might have taken marketers and data teams several days manually can now be managed with a few clicks, in a privacy-compliant way."

About XPON Technologies Group Ltd

About WondarisⓇ

WondarisⓇ is a cloud-based customer data platform that helps companies quickly and easily build high-value audiences from their 1st party data and activate them into multiple marketing channels with simple, clickable workflows.

WondarisⓇ provides a complete data ownership and portability solution, with the ability to centralise data from any of the public cloud vendors, including Google Cloud Platform, AWS, Azure and Snowflake, either via the pre-built connectors or businesses' existing integration stack. WondarisⓇ offers businesses a privacy-safe, secure, and infinitely scalable environment to leverage and manage 1st party data to drive more effective marketing and better customer experiences.

WondarisⓇ is a wholly-owned subsidiary of XPON Technologies Group Limited (ASX:XPN) with operations in Australia, Vietnam and the UK.

