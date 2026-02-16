XPENG Demonstrates Real-World AI Driving to Global Delegates at UN Vehicle Regulation Harmonization Forum in China

SHANGHAI, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG showcased its AI-driven ADAS system to global delegates this past week, hosting live road demonstrations during the UN/WP.29 Informal Working Group on Automated Driving Systems (IWG ADS) session in Shanghai. The international forum, which brings together stakeholders from regulators to industry experts and consumer groups to develop global harmonized rules for Automated Driving Systems (ADS), convened offline in China for the first time this past week.

From Regulatory Discussions to Real-World Roads

XPENG hosted live road demonstrations during the UN/WP.29 Forum

The IWG ADS primarily invites government and industry representatives to contribute technical expertise. XPENG has participated in the Taskforce on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (TF ADAS) discussions on Driver Control Assistance Systems (DCAS) since 2023 and began joining IWG ADS meetings in 2025. At the Shanghai session, it was the only emerging Chinese automaker to participate throughout and provide live demonstrations to global delegates.

Rather than limiting engagement to technical presentations, XPENG put delegates in the passenger seat. Officials and experts from major automotive markets including Canada, the European Union, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States, experienced XPENG's XNGP system in real-world urban and highway scenarios, marking one of the most direct engagements yet between global regulators and a Chinese smart EV manufacturer deploying AI-driven ADAS at scale.

The session provided global delegates with firsthand exposure to how large-scale, data-driven AI systems perform in the variability and unpredictability of real traffic environments. During the demonstrations, participants observed the XNGP driving system's real-time perception, decision-making and control capabilities, as well as its integrated safety framework — including driver status monitoring, human-machine interaction logic and safety design. Across complex urban and highway scenarios, these capabilities translated into a smooth driving experience.

Accelerating Toward the Next Phase of Intelligent Mobility

XPENG also took the opportunity to share insights about its upcoming VLA 2.0 (Vision-Language-Action) architecture, the company's next-generation AI foundation for intelligent driving. By streamlining how visual input translates into vehicle actions, the new system is designed to deliver faster response times, reduced information loss and more human-like driving performance across complex real-world scenarios.

Building on this technology, XPENG is advancing its Robotaxi roadmap in China, with trial operations planned for later this year.

As its intelligent driving capabilities continue to evolve, XPENG aims to bring safer, smarter mobility experiences to users in global markets, accelerating the international adoption of advanced AI-driven transportation while keeping safety, reliability, transparency and collaboration at the core of its approach.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904493/XPENG_hosted_live_road_demonstrations_UN_WP_29_Forum.jpg