XP-PEN Rebrands and Launches New Series, Deco Fun

Using the Deco Fun pen tablet for remote learning allows both students and teachers to share thoughts and ideas in real-time. With infinite brushes and colors, and patterns options, allows users to create and share tutorials and presentations effortlessly. In remote meetings, Deco Fun allows users to express important points more effectively by writing or sketching on the shared content with graphs and comments. Users can even use Deco Fun to quickly sign documents digitally. Using Deco Fun to play OSU! could follow the rhythm better and hit the rankings. The quick response helps users exceed the level of players with a mouse.

Deco Fun is compatible with Android, Chrome OS, Linux, Windows, and Mac OS and supports Microsoft Office, Zoom, Skype, Adobe, Photoshop, SAI, and more. It's available in three sizes and four colors, to meet users personal preference and needs.

The Deco Fun series will be available on Amazon.com and other XP-PEN authorized partners in April.

Artist Pro 16 TP, XP-PEN partnered with the well-known Artist SHAN JIANG who has cooperated with notable world-class brands. This pen display features a perfect combination of multi-touch control and a 4K high-resolution screen, bringing a natural experience with multiple advanced technologies and will launch soon.

XP-PEN, through its collaboration with Siegel+Gale, the global leading brand consultancy, will deliver a new image to its consumers with its series of products and services, embodying its brand belief 'Dream ·Brave ·True', to be an aspirational brand in the pen tablets and pen display industry.

About XP-PEN:

XP-PEN is an internationally renowned brand specializing in the production, R&D and sales of pen tablets, pen display and stylus pens. Our team is committed to endless innovation with the goal of bringing every artist into the digital era with tools and technology to suit their individual needs.

