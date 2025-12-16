Xojo 2025r3 Delivers Major Updates, New Libraries Feature, Integrated AI Assistant, and Modern OS Support

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language— announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2025 Release 3, a significant update that expands platform compatibility, introduces powerful new development tools and enhances performance across Desktop, Web, Console, iOS and Android.

This release adds official support for macOS Tahoe 26 and iOS 26, including Apple's new Liquid Glass interface technologies, ensuring developers can confidently build and deploy apps on the latest operating systems.

Xojo 2025r3 debuts Libraries, a major enhancement to the IDE that allows developers to package and reuse compiled classes and interface elements across Desktop, Web, Console and iOS projects. Libraries make sharing and versioning custom functionality easier and faster.

The IDE also introduces Jade, Xojo's new integrated AI assistant. Jade helps developers write code more efficiently, suggest improvements and accelerate learning directly from inside the Xojo environment. "Xojo 2025r3 is one of our most forward-looking releases yet. With Libraries, modern platform support and our new AI assistant Jade, we're giving developers powerful tools that help them work faster, build smarter and deliver great apps on every platform," says Geoff Perlman, Xojo's Founder and CEO.

New Features and Updates:

Support for macOS Tahoe 26 and iOS 26

IDE now supports Libraries for Desktop, Web, Console and iOS projects

for Desktop, Web, Console and iOS projects IDE now has an AI assistant , called Jade

, called Jade Added DesktopGrid control

control Multiple WebListBox improvements

improvements Web now uses Bootstrap v5.3.7 and Bootstrap Icons v1.13.1

v5.3.7 and Bootstrap Icons v1.13.1 Added Passkeys/WebAuth support for web apps

support for web apps Windows DesktopXAMLContainer improvements

improvements Expanded WinUI -backed controls

-backed controls Several Crypto enhancements

enhancements Improved color settings for layouts and controls on iOS and Android

for layouts and controls on iOS and Android Android Support for PDFDocument

Android now uses Kotlin 2.2.20 and targets Android 16 (SDK 36)

About Xojo

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native apps for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web and Raspberry Pi. For over 25 years, Xojo has supported a growing community of developers passionate about creating powerful applications with ease. Learn more at xojo.com. Download Xojo 2025 Release 3 at xojo.com/download .

Availability

Xojo is free for learning and development, as well as for building apps for Linux and Raspberry Pi. Paid licenses start at $499 for cross-platform Desktop, Mobile, or Web development. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus licenses, starting at $999, offer additional support and resources for professional developers. Special licensing is available for educators and students. Visit xojo.com/store for details.

