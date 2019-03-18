XJTLU Signs MOU With IPwe To Create An IP Information And Transaction Platform

PARIS and SUZHOU, China, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IPwe to enter into a multi-year project to launch an IP information and transaction platform that will transform the IP industry in China and globally for the benefit of universities, industry, government and society. The goal of the XJTLU-IPwe Platform is to become an internationally impactful and influential open and complete platform for knowledge and technology information, matching and transfer.

A delegation from IPwe (France) and IPwe (China) visited XJTLU this month to formally establish the collaboration as part of XJTLU's International Innovation Hub.

Professor Youmin Xi, executive president of XJTLU, stated that "Patents protect innovation, but it is a waste of innovation to put patents into drawers or cabinets. The cooperation between XJTLU and IPwe will build an online and offline platform for patent analysis, transactions, and utilization to create an innovative ecosystem, which will inevitably promote the release of the potential of patent treasure and boost the economic development and social civilization."

"We are elated to be working with XJTLU to transform the patent asset class, making information freely available, reducing costs, promoting transparency and facilitating enhanced economic and societal returns. Technological innovation available today in artificial intelligence and blockchain now make it possible to lower costs and enhance returns for the patent asset class. We look forward to working with XJTLU and other world class universities, leaders in industry, SMEs and governments to make the patent asset class work for all of us," said Erich Spangenberg, CEO of IPwe.

The XJTLU-IPwe IP Platform is anticipated to be available and in operation in June 2019.

About IPwe

IPwe is leveraging the power of AI and Hyperledger to offer a fully automated transaction platform for patent analysis, transactions and related services. IPwe is the place to obtain information, transact and interact for the patent ecosystem.

