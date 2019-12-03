XJTLU Presents: From Star Wars to street art - Blending East and West Culture

Theatre director and cultural icon Li-Heng Lee will deliver a keynote speech, reflecting on his experiences as a curator introducing street art performance to China at a Shanghai Expo and as a director of the East Meets West International Arts Festival.

"The differences and similarities that exist between two cultures can reveal a lot about the host countries and areas where that culture has originated," Lee says.

"The ability to adapt, reshape and repurpose the culture of one area to that of another can also help ensure its legacy and survival, albeit in different forms and different ways."

The XJTLU event, taking place just prior to the release of the Disney's film: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will also explore how that sci-fi film franchise, which is considered box office gold in the West, is less well received in the East, yet buoyed up with the aid of e-novel tie-ins.

A panel discussion led by XJTLU's Dean of International Affairs and architect and filmmaker, Dr Igea Troiani, will follow the keynote. Panellists include Dr Michael High, global media scholar; Dr Li (Sunny) Pan; consumer mindfulness researcher; and Arturo Smith, digital cinematography pioneer.

XJTLU Executive President Professor Youmin Xi, who will provide the opening address, said the inaugural theme was both fitting and reflective of the University's values.

"In blending the strengths of the Chinese and United Kingdom higher education systems, XJTLU brings together East and West learning styles in a way that equips our students to succeed beyond a local level and progress in the world at an international level," he says.

From Star Wars to Street Art will be held at the IdeaPod on the Bund, 1 Yan'an Dong Lu, December 5th from 5.45pm. To register, go to https://xjtlu-edu-cn.mikecrm.com/YkXNRa3

Located in Suzhou, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University is the largest joint venture institution in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038559/streetart.jpg

www.xjtlu.edu.cn



