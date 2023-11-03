XJTLU Global Education Forum engages ambassadors and experts

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 XJTLU Global Education Forum on 2 November at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University brought together 11 embassy officials and delegates representing seven countries. The countries and organisations were (in alphabetical order): the British Consulate-General in Shanghai, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Malawi, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of Zimbabwe, and the Royal Thai Embassy.

In a panel discussion, embassy officials and delegates provided insights into the importance of study abroad programmes.

Embassy officials and delegates speak about international education at the 2023 XJTLU Global Education Forum in Suzhou, China, on 2 November.

Allan Chintedza, Malawi's Ambassador to China, emphasised global cooperation: "You can think nationally, but you have to act globally because, at the global level, all of us have got a shared responsibility."

Tumelo Moseme, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Lesotho, said: "For individual students, learning outside their own countries provides development of skills in intercultural communication, adaptability, and independent thinking."

Pedzisai Peter Mwayera, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe, added: "Studying abroad not only gives students opportunities for professional development; it also allows them to immerse themselves in different cultures."

Yudil Chatim, Education and Culture Attache at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, said: "I would like to invite Indonesian people to consider educational opportunities in China. These opportunities will not only open doors to a bright career but will also enrich your cultural and language experience."

Nghihepavali Michael Hamukwaya, Political, Economic and Legal Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Namibia, said: "Our embassy helps promote the internationalisation of education by getting into contact with various institutions in China and other countries, focusing on public diplomacy and exploring ways to enhance collaboration."

Catherine Sinclair-Jones, Consul (Culture and Education) at the British Consulate-General in Shanghai, said: "It's really affirming to see how XJTLU responds to some of the global challenges that we're looking at around international education, such as AI and employability. It's been a really positive experience to visit XJTLU and listen to the presentation and the conversations."

The Global Education Forum was part of the larger 2023 XJTLU Global Partner Forum, held from 30 October to 2 November which attracted more than 500 visitors from over 50 countries. The event included campus and laboratory tours, an international job fair, programme introductions, and visits to XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang).

