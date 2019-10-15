Xixian New Area Hosts Shaanxi, China's Call for Global Collaboration on Innovative Urban Development

Chang Gui, Executive Vice Governor of Shannxi Province, noted during opening remarks that urban development had shifted its focus "from speed to quality". As Xixian New Area explores innovative approaches in urban planning, construction technology, environmental protection, cultural heritage preservation and urban-rural integration to create a new urbanization paradigm, the forum is a platform for global partners to discover new ways in urban innovation and development.

A new district in Shannxi's Xi'an and the major hub of Greater Xi'an's economic build up as an innovative urban development, Xixian New Area has become a role model for large-scale urban development through new technologies such as coal-free and medium-deep geothermal heat supply chains. Highlighting advanced manufacturing, electronic information, aviation, scientific research and development, cultural tourism and headquarter incubation, the area has helped emerging industries gather at the most open and innovative platforms such as the free trade zone, high-tech town and innovation port to western China, as well as the Sino-Russian innovation park.

The IUDM 2019 focuses on global collaboration covering urban planning, construction and preservation as well as sustainable development. Featured forums, exhibitions, visits and events include the Sustainable Urban Development in Nordic Countries and the Innovation Development in National New Area.

Finn E Kydland, Norwegian economist and Nobel Prize Winner, said at the forum that from an economic perspective, capital and labor would generate products and services, while the most crucial process during production is technology development, which requires innovation in technology, production methods and artificial intelligence. In addition, he believes that financial development is essential, especially for start-up entrepreneurs and small businesses in making the economy more sustainable.

Shi Yulong, director of the China Urban and Small Town Reform and Development Center, said at the forum that the practice of the innovative urban development an in the Xixian New Area can bring samples to the inland areas, especially western Chinese regions. The talent recruitment system to academic institutions, universities and professional organizations as well as the establishment of incubation platforms for innovative development have built an ecosystem of product commercialization, which consists of production, studies, research and investment.

To tackle regional development challenges, the forums have helped cities apply new concepts and build consensus among China and other countries to share knowledge and contribute to world urban development.

Please visit: http://en.xixianxinqu.gov.cn/

About Xixian New Area

The Xixian New Area is the first national new area themed with innovative urban development model. It is led by creative urban planning and city-industry integration with ecological priorities; the goal is to create a modern, sustainable city with improved ecology, livability and business environment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010922/Xixian_New_Area.jpg

SOURCE Xixian New Area