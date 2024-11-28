Xinhua Silk Road: Wuxi Economic Development Zone makes efforts to optimize business environment

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi Economic Development Zone has been continuously optimizing its business environment by introducing favorable policies and improving services in recent years.

Founded in 2019, the zone continues to build a "4+3+X" modern industrial system, featuring four leading industries of advanced manufacturing, integrated circuits, the Internet of Things (IoT), and software and information, three characteristic industries namely headquarters economy, convention and exhibition economy, and high-end trade, and various future-oriented industries such as commercial aerospace, humanoid robots, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Focusing on the modern industrial system, the zone has made efforts in improving a variety of services, such as providing resources and policy support, to deal with the challenges faced by major projects. Therefore, it ensures the smooth launch and early operation of projects by pooling resources across the region, which contributes to a better business environment.

In addition, to foster the growth of emerging industries, the zone has given full play to the role of financing, establishing a number of funds centering around high-end chips, AI, and other sci-tech sectors.

This year, the zone has carried out multiple economic and trade exchange events in Japan, the United States, France and Germany, visited leading enterprises in the fields of AI, robotics, intelligent manufacturing, etc., and promoted in-depth cooperation between the zone and other countries in the field of cutting-edge science and technology.

Wuxi Economic Development Zone has made significant breakthroughs in attracting investment in recent years, introducing major projects such as the State Power Investment Corporation's energy storage project and Minospace's satellite manufacturing base.

