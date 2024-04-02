Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye partners Boao forum 2024 to facilitate cultural exchanges, mutual understanding among countries

BEIJING, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese Baijiu maker Wuliangye has played an active role in the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024, which was held on March 26 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Photo shows that Wuliangye makes a sparkling appearance at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

As the honorable strategic partner and the designated Chinese liquor of the event, Wuliangye brand and its products have appeared in several important occasions of this year's Boao Forum, including the opening ceremony and the Council meeting, to fully showcase the unique charm of Chinese liquor culture to the world and meanwhile carry forward the spirit of "harmony and beauty" to facilitate cultural exchanges and mutual understanding in different countries and civilizations.

At the cocktail booth, five types of cocktails made by Wuliangye, which integrate Chinese liquor with Western spirits, have attracted many domestic and foreign customers who spoke highly of the excellent taste.

Jiang Wenge, vice chairman and general manager of Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd., said that Wuliangye has always been committed to promoting China's excellent traditional culture to the world and propelling the integration and mutual learning of Chinese and foreign civilizations through the value expression of "harmony and beauty".

In recent years, Wuliangye has quickened the pace to build a high-end Chinese baijiu brand with global influence. The brand has actively participated in major international events, such as Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, BFA annual conference, China International Import Expo (CIIE), etc. Meanwhile, the company also initiated the Harmony and Beauty Global Tour as well as held the New Year's Eve countdown ceremony in Times Square in New York City, the United States.

Zeng Congqin, chairman of Wuliangye Group, said that Wuliangye will continue to deal with common challenges through cooperation and help the BFA annual conference gather more ideas and solutions to further push forward peace, prosperity and progress for Asia and the whole world.

The BFA annual conference this year took place from March 26 to 29, with the theme "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities."

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339485.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2376966/1.jpg